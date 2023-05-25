The Free Press
WINONA — Rylie Hansen was a triple-winner to lead the Mankato East girls track and field to the championship at the Big Nine Conference meet Thursday.
East scored 275.55 to win by more than 50 points. Mankato West placed fifth at 142.5.
Hansen won the long jump at 18-feet-2 1/2, triple jump at 36-5 and pole vault at 12-0, breaking the team record.
The 4x800 relay team of Hayden Henning, Lauren Henkels, Madison Wolle and Emmy Schulz also set a team record, taking first in 9:31.62.
Addison Peed won the 1,600 run in 5:17.69 and took second in the pole vault at 10-6.
Madison Harbarth placed first in the wheelchair shot put at 14-7 and discus at 32-4. Adalyia Borgmeier won the wheelchair 100 in 19.34, 200 in 34.6 and 800 in 2:18.15.
Laura Thavin was runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 15.89, as was Schulz in the 300 hurdles at 47.18 and Ady Lurken in the 3,200 run in 11:56.99.
The 4x400 relay team of Schulz, Ava Tibodeau, Henning and Henkels took second at 4:04.11.
West’s 4x200 relay team of Zoey Hermel, Jaelyn Doss, Ruby Marble and Avery Schmitz placed first in 1:46.47. Doss, Schmitz, Olson and Marble placed second in the 4x100 relay in 50.12.
Owatonna won the boys title with 291.5 points, with West in second at 188 and East n fifth at 127.66.
West’s 4x100 relay team of Elijah Green, JonathanLi Rud, Blake Kirby and Jalen Smith took first in 43.31.
Green also placed second in the long jump at 22-3 3/4, and the 4x200 relay team of Kirby, Rud, Mikhi Davis and Smith took second in 1:30.03.
East won the 4x800 relay as Evan McLean, Jackson Henkels, Sam Thom and Nick Brauer set a school and conference record by finishing in 7:57.63.
East’s Aaron Stewart finished first in the 200 dash in 22.03 and second in the 100 dash in 11.04. Brauer won the 800 run in 1:58.26
MacLean took second in the 3,200 run in 9:53.87.
Softball
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2: Avery Voges was 2 for 2 and scored a run in the Knights’ loss in the Section 2AA playoffs at Le Sueur.
Voges pitched six innings, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts.
LCWM plays in the losers’ bracket at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Springfield 7, Cleveland 6: Springfield scored five runs in the second inning and held on to win the Section 2A game at Cleveland.
Lexy Waldron was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Clippers. Laci Hollerich had two hits and scored two runs, and Kaylee Karels had a hit and scored twice.
Cleveland (11-9) plays an elimination game Saturday at Caswell Park.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 7, Nicollet 1: Leah Bode was 2 for 3 with a double and scored a run on the Raiders’ loss in the Section 2A playoffs at Sleepy Eye.
Sam Kettner and Hattie Hansen both had a hit.
Bode pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Baseball
Mankato Loyola 12, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 2, 6 innings: Jake Sizer pitched a one-hitter in the Crusaders’ victory in the opening round of the Section 2A tournament at ISG Field.
Lawson Godfrey had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Ty Skinner had two hits and two RBIs. Caleb Fogal was 3 for 4 and scored two runs, and Christian Theuninck had two hits and an RBI.
Loyola plays Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 16, Blooming Prairie 6, 5 innings: Jackson Born was 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Knights claimed a Section 2A win at home.
LCWM totaled 15 hits. Zack Wells was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Owen Mann had three hits and three RBIs. Jack Goeringer was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Drew Dahl was the winning pitcher, allowing no earned runs on four hits. He also had three hits and three RBIs.
