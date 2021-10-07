The Free Press
MANKATO — Julia Fischer scored on a direct kick as Mankato East defeated Rochester Century 1-0 Thursday to win the Big Nine Conference girls soccer championship for the first time in program history.
Izzy Schott made five saves for the shutout.
East (14-2) plays in the section tournament on Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
Mankato West girls 4, Austin 0: Alaina Spaude and Julia Schumacher each had a goal and assist on the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at Austin.
Kate Hinz and Aubrey Bahl each scored a goal. West had 20 shots on goal, while Anne Schill, Macy Bauer and Romo Smith combined on a four-save shutout.
West ends the regular season with a 10-4-2 record. The section tournament begins Tuesday at the highest seeds.
Austin 1, Mankato West boys 0: The Scarlets had a 19-9 advantage in shots, but Austin grabbed the Big Nine victory at Caswell North.
Drew Smook made eight saves.
West (12-4) will host a section game on Tuesday.
Rochester Century 2, Mankato East boys 0: Landon Metcalfe had 10 saves in the loss to the Big Nine champions at Thomas O. Anderson field.
East had 10 shots on goal.
East (9-6-1) begins section play on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Mankato East 3, Albert Lea 0: Mackenzie Schweim and Madie Mangulis each had 12 kills in the Cougars’ 25-18, 25-8, 25-19 big Nine win at the East gym.
Lexi Karge had nine kills and three blocks, while Halle Huber had 27 assists.
Sibley East 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Molly Krentz delivered 10 kills and served four aces as the Wolverines won 25-10, 25-13, 25-8 in a nonconference match at Arlington.
Jennifer Wolter had seven kills and nine service aces, and Adeline Williams had 17 assists.
Sibley East (13-7) plays Thursday at home against Le Sueur-Henderson.
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Tri-City United 1: The Giants won the Minnesota River Conference match 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24.
Nicollet 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 0: Marah Hulke had 11 kills and 13 assists in the Raiders’ Valley Conference home victory 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.
Brooklyn Bode had 10 kills, Olivia Kachelmeier made 12 digs, and Hayley Selby had six blocks.
Nicollet (16-9, 5-2 in Valley) plays at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Monday.
Cleveland 3, Madelia 0: Emily Kern had 13 kills and seven blocks as the Clippers prevailed 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 in a Valley match at Madelia.
Taylin Gosch had 24 assists and three ace serves.
Brooke Lensing made six kills for Madelia, and Ashley Sorenson had 11 assists.
Madelia (10-16-1, 4-4 in Valley) hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Monday. Cleveland (17-8, 6-1) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Lauren Cooper had 15 digs in the Knights’ 25-15, 26-24, 25-11 nonconference loss at MVL.
For LCWM, Olivia Harazin had six kills, and Lilli Graupman served three aces.
LCWM (7-14) plays Cleveland at home Tuesday.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 3, United South Central 0: Kendal Harpestad had four kills and a block in the Rebels’ Gopher Conference loss 25-9, 25-14, 25-10.
Melany Ehlert made eight digs, and Molly Wegner had eight assists and eight digs.
USC (6-13-1, 3-5) plays at home Monday against Alden-Conger.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Erin Jacobson made 12 kills, and Hallie Schultz had 27 assists in the Panthers’ 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 win in a Gopher match.
Sarah George had four blocks, and Sidney Schultz made 16 digs.
NRHEG (13-9-1, 5-3) plays at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.
Watervlle-Elysian-Morristown 3, Medford 1: Mikaya Schuster made 39 assists in the Bucs’ Gopher road win 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.
Riley Sammon had 13 kills, one more than Alex Huess. Grace Baker had 24 digs, and Claire Bohlen had 22.
WEM (10-8, 6-0) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Monday.
Girls tennis
Sibley East 6, Southwest Christian 1: Morgan Thoele and Morgan Haggenmiller won 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4 at No. 3 doubles in the Section 5A meet.
Shelby Dieball and Jada Henke won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Sibley East plays Le Sueur-Henderson in the second round.
Cross country
I-90 Invitational: Mankato East won the girls title and was runner-up in the boys competition at Fairmont.
The East girls scored 42 points to slip past Belle Plaine at 51. Fairmont’s Laura Thompson was the winner at 18:23.8.
East’s Lauren Henkels took third at 19:55.0, with teammate Addison Peed next at 20:08.8. Ava Matejcek placed seventh at 20:40.5.
Worthington won the boys race with 46 points, with East in second at 73. Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine was the winner at 15:49.2.
East’s Isaiah Anderson took second at 16:17.7.
Ev Berg Invitational: The Mankato West girls placed fifth, while the boys took seventh at the meet in Owatonna.
The girls scored 114 points, with Nicole Swanson in eighth at 19:40.45 and Chloe Aanenson in 20th at 20:28.31.
The West boys scored 206 points, led by Luke Lumsden in 30th at 17:36 and Owen Risto in 39th at 17:48.
Sleepy Eye Invitational: Loyola/Cleveland placed fourth in the boys race and sixth in the girls race at the Sleepy Eye Golf Course.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet win the boys title with 36. Loyola/Cleveland scored 93.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Nathan Strobel finished 13th in 17:59, with Oleguer Costals in 14th at 18:05.
Springfield was the girls champion at 37, with Loyola/Cleveland at 144.
Molly Koester ran 17th in 22:27, and Kathryn Huisken took 19th in 23:01.
