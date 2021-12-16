The Free Press
NORTHFIELD — Lexi Karge had 20 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots as Mankato East defeated Northfield 64-18 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Thursday.
East led 33-7 at halftime.
Mackenzie Schweim added 18 points, four rebounds and five steals. Peyton Stevermer had nine points, five assists and six steals, and Macy Birkholz had nine points, three assists and four steals.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, Mankato Loyola 41: Alison Olson scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs to a nonconference win at Fitzgerald gym.
Faith Olson added 12 points, and Claire Adams scored 10.
Gabby Bemmels scored 15 point to lead Loyola.
Boys basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 63, Mankato Loyola 47: Zack Wells scored 11 points as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at home.
Miles Flack and Cade Dudgeon each scored 10 points for LCWM.
Lawson Godfrey had 17 points and five rebounds for Loyola, and Simon Morgan had 10 points and four assists.
Loyola (4-1) hosts Martin County West on Tuesday at Fitzgerald gym.
Maple River 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50: Zach Herrmann had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Hayden Niebuhr added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 in Gopher).
Nicollet 69, Cleveland 48: Colton Thomsen had 24 points and eight rebounds as Nicollet won the Valley Conference game at Cleveland.
Nicollet led 24-22 at halftime.
Conner Martens added 14 points and five assists, and Grant Bruns had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Raiders (2-3) play at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Friday.
South Metro 79, Immanuel Lutheran 31: Jaxson Libby had seven points and eight rebounds in Immanuel Lutheran’s loss.
Jayme Kranz scored nine points.
Hockey
Rochester Century boys 8, Mankato West 1: Gavin Brunmeier scored the Scarlets’ only goal in the Big Nine Conference loss at All Seasons Arena.
Brady Hatkin assisted on Brunmeier’s goal.
West was outshot 36-15. Wyatt Lund made 28 saves.
Wrestling
Mankato East goes 0-2: The Cougars fell 58-9 to Rochester Mayo and 57-19 to Albert Lea in a Big Nine Conference triangular at Rochester.
Cael Willaert (160) and Nathan Drumm (195) each won twice, with one fall.
St. Peter 49, Waseca 13: Ryan Moelter (113), Deontre Torres (126) and Cole Filand (170) each won by fall as the Saints claimed a Big South Conference win at Waseca.
Brogan Hanson (160) and Leighton Robb (195) each won by decision for the Saints.
Waseca’s John Feeley (120), Kaden Johnson (145), Oliver O‘Brien (152) and Jenaro Delgado (285) each won by decision.
Boys swimming
Northfield 93, Mankato West 79: Charlie Simpson won the 100-yard butterfly in 57.02 in a Big Nine Conference meet at Minnesota State.
Simpson, Kolby Schimek, Ephraim Staley and Leif Petricka combined to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:41.89.
Mankato East/Loyola 90, Faribault 70: Nick Brauer won the 50 and 100 freestyles to help the Cougars win a Big Nine meet at Faribault.
Brauer won the 50 in 25.24 and 100 in 54.74.
Jordan Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Elliot Bartell and Logan Gustafson teamed up for a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.93.
Gustafson also won the 200 freestyle in 1:56.47, Hogue took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.32, and Bartell placed first in the 500 freestyle in 5:44.34.
Cole Javens took first in diving with 173.35 points, and Isaiah Anderson won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.54.
