MANKATO — B.J. Omot had 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals as Mankato East defeated Austin 67-55 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday at the East gym.
Poulrah Gong added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Sean Clement had 10 points.
East (7-0) plays at Northfield on Monday.
Mankato West 78, Albert Lea 16: Buom Jock scored 16 points for the Scarlets in a Big Nine victory.
Mekhi Collins added 11 points. Twelve different Scarlets scored in the game.
West (6-1) plays at Rochester Mayo on Monday.
Waseca 72, Blue Earth Area 47: Andrew Morgan had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the Big South Conference game at Blue Earth.
Kyreese Willingham added 19 points and six rebounds, and Ryan Dufault had 17 points and nine assists.
Braden Gudahl led BEA with 13 points.
St. Clair 65, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 46: Mason Ward had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Cyclones win the nonconference home game.
Tanner Winkler had 12 points and seven rebounds, Joey Nicolai had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Max Hoosline had nine points and eight rebounds.
St. Clair (6-0) hosts Mankato Loyola on Tuesday.
Fairmont 68, St. Peter 62: Zach Jorgensen had 21 points and eight rebounds in the Big South game at Fairmont.
Jacob Crissinger had 11 points, Levi Pooley scored 10, and Gavin Junkermeier had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Vinnie Guappone led the Saints with 19 points, and Bennett Olson scored 16.
Maple River 74, Hayfield 49: Zach Herrmann had 19 points and five rebounds for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference win at Hayfield.
Mason Schirmer added 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
Maple River (6-1) plays United South Central on Tuesday at Wells.
New Ulm Cathedral 53, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52: David Knowles scored 15 points, and David Wilfaht had 14 points as the Greyhounds won the Tomahawk Conference game.
Jevon Wilfaht added 10 points for Cathedral.
Kyreis Harrison led MVL with 12 points, while Nick Bleick had 11 and Leyton Brau had 10.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 67, Albert Lea 50: Bri Stoltzman had 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at home.
Lani Schoper had 19 points and five steals, and Teresa Kiewiet had 15 points and four steals. Annika Younge grabbed eight rebounds.
Mankato East 59, Austin 57: Mackenzie Schweim had 18 points and six rebounds as the Cougars rallied for the Big Nine home win.
East trailed 26-23 at halftime.
Macy Birkholz scored 13 points, making four 3-pointers, and Peyton Stevermer had 10 second-half points with five assists.
East (6-1) plays at home Tuesday against Northfield.
Nicollet/Loyola 61, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 52: Marah Hulke scored 34 points as Nicollet/Loyola won the Valley Conference game at Alden.
Hayley Selby added 15 points for the Raiders (3-4).
St. Clair 74, Madelia 29: Kayli Hinze scored 34 points as the Cyclones won the Valley game at Madelia.
Steph Cink added 11 points, and Maddy Lynch and Emily Olson each scored 10.
St. Clair (5-3) hosts Cleveland on Monday. Madelia (0-5) plays at home Monday against Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 31, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 30: Hailie Wheelock had eight points to lead JWP in the Valley loss at home.
Mara Richardson added six points for the Bulldogs (1-3).
Hayfield 59, Maple River 40: Claire McGregor scored 16 points for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference loss at Mapleton.
Lexi Thomas added 10 points.
Natalie Beaver led Hayfield with 22 points.
Maple River (3-4) plays at home Tuesday against United South Central.
St. Peter 53, Fairmont 25: Abby Maloney had 13 points in St. Peter’s Big South home win.
Morgan Kelly added 10 points.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda: Brooke Naas scored 19 points to lead MLAC to the Red Rock Conference victory.
Anika Fast added 11 points for MLAC (3-4), which plays Tuesday at Westbrook-Walnut Grove.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 56, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 53: Erin Jacobson had 21 points and four steals as the Panthers rallied for the Gopher win.
NRHEG (3-4) trailed 35-33 at halftime.
Sidney Schultz added nine points, four steals and four assists, and Faith Nielsen and Hallie Schultz each had seven rebounds.
Wrestling
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27: The Knights won seven straight matches to claim the victory.
Ryan Palmer (113), Talan Osborne (120), Griffin Gimenez (126), Tucker Wills (138), Nick Slater (145), Ean Gillman (152) and Alex Harnitz (160) each won by fall for the Knights.
For WEMJWP, Carson Petry (106) won by decision, while Isaac Quast (182) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won by fall.
Maple River 38, WEMJWP 28: Braxton Simon (120), Ethan Evenson (145), Brady Walters (195) and Thayne Decker (285) each won by fall as the Eagles prevailed.
Cooper Ochsendorf (182) won by decision.
For WEMJWP, Ethan Greenwald (132) won by fall, and Carson Petry (106), Zach Quast (113), Gavin Krause (138), Jack Cahill (152) and Jack Morsching (160) won by decision.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 42, United South Central 38: USC won seven matches but lost the Gopher Conference dual at New Richland.
Kolt Bullerman (106), Byron Getchell (120), Bryce Sonnek (126), Ethan Elvebak (132) and Konner Harpestad (145) each won by fall, while Micah Hamson (152) and Matt Beyer (220) each earned a major decision.
For NRHEG, Carter Flatland (138) and George Roesler (182) each won by fall.
New Ulm Area 36, St. Peter 31: Parker Kamm (113), Cole Ranweiler (182), Caleb Arndt (195), Dylen Carreon (220) and Jaden Drill (285) each won by fall in the Eagles’ Big South match.
Elijah Rieser (106) and Logan Lee (120) each won by decision.
For St. Peter, Nakiye Mercado (126), Noah Hunt (132), Nathan Fogal (145) and Cole Filand (17) each won a decision. Harold Born (138) and Brogan Hanson (152) each won by fall.
Swimming
Mankato West 93, Austin 87: Brandon Whitney won four events to lead the Scarlets to the Big Nine Conference victory.
Whitney won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:00.85 and 500 freestyle in 5:40.63. He also joined Charlie Simpson, Jason Taylor and Connor Berger to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.91. Ethan Bartell, Taylor, Berger and Whitney won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:36.44.
Simpson also won the 50 freestyle in 23.89 and 100 freestyle in 53.00.
