The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East won the top three singles matches Monday, defeating New Prague 5-2 in a nonconference girls tennis match at the East courts.
Sam Williams (6-0, 6-2), Syd Jacobs (6-0, 6-0) and Tiegen Richards (6-4, 4-6, 10-7) each won in singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Peyton Stevermer and Lauren Yenish won 6-4, 6-4, and the team of Maddy Riebel and Baylee Knott won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
East (9-3) plays at Northfield on Tuesday.
Hutchinson 4, Mankato West 3: Hutchinson swept the doubles, including a key three-set victory at No. 3, to win the nonconference match at home.
West’s victories came at singles, where Payton Douglas won 6-3, 6-2; McKenna Schreiber won 6-3, 6-2; and Emily Kodet won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
West plays Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at the West courts.
St. Peter 7, New Ulm 0: In three doubles matches, St. Peter lost just one game in the Big South Conference victory at New Ulm.
The teams of Rhyan Holmgren and Madison Kamm and Macy Weller and Raina Roemhildt both won 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 3 team of Kali Erickson and Nora Whipps won 6-1, 6-0.
St. Peter (11-0) plays at home against Faribault on Tuesday.
Waseca 6, Albert Lea 1: Waseca swept the singles to win the nonconference home match.
Sarah Robbins (6-0, 7-5), Cece Huttemier (6-0, 6-0), Sarah Haley (6-1, 6-2) and Takya Schoenrock (6-1, 6-2) each won their match in straight sets.
Waseca (8-2) plays at Fairmont on Tuesday.
St. James Area 7, Fairmont 0: The No. 3 doubles team of Mariah Mireles and Mika Wessels won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to highlight the Saints’ Big South home victory.
The No. 1 doubles team of Allison Bluedorn and Alexis Brekken won 6-4, 7-5 (5).
The Saints won all four singles matches in straight sets.
Soccer
Mankato West boys 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0: Leo DeMars scored in the 27th minute as the Scarlets prevailed in the nonconference road game.
Noah Femrite had the assist on Demars’ goal.
West had 13 shots on goal. Eric Smook had six saves for the Scarlets.
West plays at Faribault on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Madelia 3, Maple River 1: Ashley Sorenson made 32 assists in Madelia’s 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 win in a nonconference home match.
Katherie DeVlaeminck had 10 kills, and Brooke Lensing made nine kills and served three aces. Ashlinn Sweet was 32 of 32 serving with two aces, and she had eight kills. Jada Taylor had 16 digs.
Lexi Thomas made 13 kills for Maple River, while Grace Drews added 24 assists and Claire McGregor had 26 digs.
Maple River (1-3) plays at Triton on Thursday. Madelia (2-3) hosts Martin County West on Thursday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Sibley East 1: Karcyn Dose had 13 kills and served three aces, but Sibley East lost 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a nonconference game at Arlington.
Jessica Wolter made 10 kills, and Anna Harens was 19 of 19 serving and made 21 assists.
Andrea Terwedo had 10 kills and five ace serves, and Rhyan Fritz had nine kills. Morgan Schwandt made 19 digs.
Sibley East (1-3) plays at Mayer Lutheran on Thursday.
