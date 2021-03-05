The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Mackenzie Schweim had 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists as Mankato East defeated Rochester Mayo 60-54 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Thursday.
It was Mayo’s first loss of the season.
Macy Birkholz added 14 points, and Peyton Stevermer scored nine.
East (12-3) plays at Rochester Century on Monday.
South Metro 68, Immanuel Lutheran 44: Amber Casto had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in Immanuel Lutheran’s semifinal loss at the Christian Athletic League tournament, being held at Immanuel Lutheran.
Aubree Kranz scored 13 points, and Ashlyn Kranz had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran plays Valley Christian in the third-place game Saturday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54, Madelia 37: Emma Johnson scored 23 points as the Bulldogs gained a Valley Conference victory at Madelia.
Danika Eisenmenger led Madelia with 14 points, and Victoria Hemmingsen scored 11.
JWP is 2-10, 2-7 in Valley games.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 48, Martin County West 35: Olivia Harazin scored 21 points to lead the Knights to a Valley win at Lake Crystal.
Lexi Cloyd added 15 points.
Emily Anderson and Katie Lange each had eight points for MCW.
LCWM (14-1) hosts Cleveland on Tuesday.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 51, Maple River 49: Jasmine Anderson and Claire McGregor each scored 13 points, but Faribault BA claimed the Gopher Conference victory.
Ashley Ulrich added 10 points for the Eagles.
BA won on a layup with 4 seconds remaining.
Maple River (6-8) hosts Medford on Monday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 67, United South Central 41: Erin Jacobson scored 18 points, and Sydney Schultz added 13 points, five assists and five steals as the Panthers won the Gopher game at Wells.
Hallie Schultz had 10 points and 19 rebounds.
Izzy O’Rourke had 12 points and 13 rebounds for USC, and Hannah Olson scored 11.
USC (1-14) plays at faribault Bethlehem Academy on Monday.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 75, Rochester Mayo 51: B.J. Omot scored 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists in the nonconference victory at the East gym.
Poulrah Gong had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Sean Clement scored 14 points.
East (12-3) hosts Rochester Century on Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 60, St. Cloud Christian 29: Austin Hanel scored 21 points as Immanuel Lutheran won the semifinal game of the Christian Athletic League tournament at Mankato.
Peter Olmanson added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Immanuel Lutheran plays Rochester Defenders for the tournament championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran.
Waseca 79 Worthington 56: Ryan Dufault had 29 points and five assists in the Bluejays’ Big South game at home.
Kyreese Willingham added 21 points and five assists, and Andrew Morgan had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Matt Seberson had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Waseca (14-1) plays at St. James Area on Thursday.
Marshall 59, St. Peter 42: Ethan Grant scored 12 points to pace St. Peter in the Big South Conference game at home.
Kelson Lund added eight points.
St. Peter (6-8) plays at home against St. Croix Lutheran on Saturday.
Pipestone Area 63, St. James Area 49: Hayden Jones scored 28 points in the Saints’ Big South loss.
St. James Area will host St. Peter on Monday.
Redwood Valley 79, Blue Earth Area 69: Cameron Anderson had 19 points and four assists, but Redwood Valley claimed the Big South win.
Braden Gudahl had 14 points, and Ashton Lloyd added 11 points and seven rebounds. Sam Keister had nine points and 10 rebounds.
