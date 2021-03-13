The Free Press
MANKATO — Mackenzie Schweim scored 19 points, but Mankato East lost 64-56 to Owatonna in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday at the East gym.
The game was tied at 31 at halftime.
Peyton Stevermer finished with 12 points, and Macy Birkholz scored nine points.
East (13-5) hosts Hutchinson in the opening round of the Section 2AAA playoffs on Thursday.
Sleepy Eye 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44: Abbie Riederer had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Chargers lost the Tomahawk Conference game at home.
Kaylee Hunter had 10 points, and Rylee Woller grabbed 10 rebounds.
MVL (10-5) plays at Norwood Young America on Wednesday in the opening round of the Section 2A playoffs.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 67, Madelia 32: Abbie Theusch scored 29 points as the Knights won the nonconference game at Alden.
Boys basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye 64, OT: Minnesota Valley Lutheran trailed by 13 at halftime and rallied for the Tomahawk Conference win in overtime at Sleepy Eye.
Luke Thompson led MVL with 27 points and four assists, and Christian Edwards scored 14 points. Leyton Brau had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Cole Thompson had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Kegan Heiderscheidt and Mason Sellner each scored 20 for Sleepy Eye.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20: Zack Wells scored 19 points as the Knights won the Valley Showcase game at Lake Crystal.
Miles Flack added 12 points for LCWM.
Memphis James led JWP with 15 points.
LCWM (8-10) plays at Kenyon-Wanamingo in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs Thursday.
Nicollet 69, Madelia 67: Shane Stevenson scored 29 points as the Raiders won the Valley Showcase game at home.
Collin Bode added 12 points and Grant Brunz scored 10.
Ja‘Sean Glover led Madelia with 35 points and five rebounds. Blake Altenburg had 11 points, and Ethan Arndt grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Raiders (10-8) play Thursday at Martin County West in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs. Madelia plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday in the Section 2A tournament.
Hockey
Mankato West girls 9, Waseca 2: Delaney Geisen had two goals and four assists as the Scarlets won the nonconference game at All Seasons Arena.
Ally Grabianowski and Trinity Jackson each scored twice, while Paige Pockrandt and Emma Peterson each scored one goal. Emily Bloemke had a goal and two assists. Tealy Krosch and Brooke Pockrandt each had two assists.
The Scarlets outshot Waseca 46-29, with Sarah Olsen making 27 saves.
