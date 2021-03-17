The Free Press
MANKATO — Jess Eykyn scored two goals for the Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey team, as the Cougars topped Marshall 5-1 in the Section 3A semifinals Wednesday at All Seasons Arena.
Kaylee Eykyn and Kailey Newton each finished with a goal and an assist for the Cougars. Ashley Fischer also scored.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 43-32. Hailey Baker made 31 saves in net.
The second-seeded Cougars will play top-seeded Luverne in the Section 3A final Friday.
Girls basketball
St. Clair 67, Nicollet/Loyola 62: Emily Olson scored 36 points for the Cyclones en route to a double overtime victory in the Section 2A, South Subsection quarterfinals.
Kayli Hinze and Maddy Lynch each had 10 points for St. Clair.
For Nicollet/Loyola, Marah Hulke led the way with 17 points, and Brooklyn Bode added 16 points.
The Cyclones (10-4) play in the semifinals Friday at Martin County West.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, United South Central 19: Toryn Richards led the Bucs with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals, as they won the Section 2A, South Subsection game at home.
Brielle Bartelt added 13 points and seven assists, while Kylie Pittmann scored 10 points.
WEM (16-3) will continue Section 2A play Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25: Olivia Harazin finished with 16 points for the Knights in the Section 2A, South Subsection home victory.
Lexi Cloyd also scored 16 points, while Lauren Cooper had 12 points for LCWM.
The Knights host Medford in the semifinals Friday.
Norwood Young America 65, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39: Abbie Riederer led the Chargers with 13 points in the Section 2AA, North Subsection road loss.
Mia Johnson added nine points for MVL.
The Chargers finish the season at 10-6.
Medford 51, Maple River 46: Claire McGregor finished with 16 points for the Eagles, as they dropped the Section 2AA, North Subsection game at Medford.
Lexi Thomas scored 15 for the Eagles.
Maple River finishes the season with a record of 6-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.