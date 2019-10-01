The Free Press
ST. PETER — Kezia Kim’s three-set victory at No. 1 singles secured a 4-3 Mankato East/Loyola victory over St. Peter in the first round of the Section 2AA girls tennis tournament on Tuesday at the Swanson Indoor Tennis Center.
Kim defeated Amelia Hildebrandt 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.
The Cougars also got straight-set singles victories from No. 2 Katelyn Flatgard and No. 3 Maddy Johansen and a doubles win from the No. 2 duo of Adriana Kleinschmidt and Hannah Rigdon.
St. Peter’s Annika Southworth won at No. 4 singles. The Saints also got doubles wins from No. 1 Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer and No. 3 Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejeek. Wiebusch and Matejeek won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
East/Loyola will play Thursday at Hutchinson.
Soccer
West girls 7, Faribault 0: Kylie Peters finished with a goal and an assist for the Scarlets in their road victory, which clinched at least a share of the Big Nine title.
Katie Roberts, Monera McMahon, Kristen Rasmussen, Ellie Fischer, Kate Hinz and Alaina Spaude also scored for West.
Claire Hemstock recorded her eighth shutout in goal. West outshot the Falcons 15-0.
The Scarlets finishes the regular season at 13-1-2 (10-1 in Big Nine). Section 2A seedings come out on Wednesday.
Waconia 5, East girls 0: The Wildcats scored four first-half goals en route to the nonconference victory over the Cougars.
Emily Eckheart made 11 saves for East. The Cougars had five shots on goal.
East finishes the regular season at 9-6-1.
New Ulm girls 10, Worthington 2: Livia Reinarts finished with four goals and an assist in the Eagles’ road victory.
Madison Roufs had three goals and two assists. Bryn Nesvold had two goals and three assists. Paige Kalis added a goal.
New Ulm outshot Worthington 23-14. Kendra Nesvold made 12 saves in goal.
The Eagles (10-4-1) host Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
Cross country
Victoria Lions Invitational: The Mankato West boys placed 15th in the rainy, muddy meet, with Hans Rupnow placing 61st with a time of 19:29.9.
Will Simmons was 72nd with a time of 19:33.1, and Josh Landgraff was 78th in 19:40.9. Grant Haggerty was 84th in 19:47.3, and Carson Deichman was 89th in 20:04.6.
Prior Lake’s Gabe Smit was the medalist with a time of 16:38.3. Stillwater won the team competition with 52 points.
Swimming
Waconia 98, St. Peter 88: Morgan Kelly won two events for the Saints in the nonconference loss at St. Peter.
Kelly won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.59 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.81.
The Saints’ Lauren Feder won the 1-meter diving with 203.4 points.
