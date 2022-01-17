The Free Press
MANKATO — Logan Gustafson was a double-winner, leading Mankato East/Loyola to a third-place finish at the Section 1A True Team boys swimming and diving meet, which wrapped up with diving Monday at the East pool.
The swimming portion of the meet was held Saturday at Northfield.
Northfield won the team championship with 1,243 points. East/Loyola was third at 970.5, and Mankato West finished fifth at 686.
East/Loyola still qualified for the True Team state meet, based on a statewide virtual meet comparing times and scores.
Gustafson won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:06.64, and he joined with Jordan Hogue, Dave Wedzina and Elliot Bartell to place first in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.33.
Bartell also finished second in the 100 butterfly in 56.02, as did Hogue in the 100 backstroke in 56.65 and Wedzina in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.77.
The East/Loyola team of Bartell, Nick Brauer, Isaac Luethmers and Wedzina was runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.73. The 400 freestyle team of Jack Slunecka, Hogue, Brauer and Gustafson also took second in 3:29.64.
West’s best finish was a second-place performance by Charlie Simpson in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 22.78.
The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Bartell, Sullivan Jacobs, Simpson and Jason Taylor took third in 1:46.44. Jacobs took fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.52.
The True Team state meet will be held Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 53, Red Wing 40: Louis Magers scored 14 points, and Cornell Ayers added 13 points as the Scarlets won the Big Nine Conference game at Red Wing.
Mekhi Collins added 11 points.
West (10-2, 7-1 in Big Nine) hosts Owatonna on Tuesday.
Maple River 86, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 43: Mason Schirmer had 14 points and 10 assists to help the Eagles win a Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Will Sellers added 19 points and five rebounds, and Ethan Fischer added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Daxter Lee led NRHEG with 19 points.
Maple River (11-1, 6-0) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday. NRHEG (5-5) plays United South Central on Tuesday at Wells.
St. Clair 70, Tri-City United 42: Derrick Zeldenrust had 13 points and 14 points to help St. Clair claim a nonconference win at home.
Devin Embacher scored a team-high 14 points for the Cyclones.
St. Clair (11-4) hosts Cleveland on Thursday.
St. James Area 66, Jackson County Central 52: Alex Streseman hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as the Saints won a Big South Conference game at home.
Bennett Flohrs added 16 points, and Hayden Jones scored 13 points. Steven Balbueno scored 11.
St. James Area (7-7) plays at Martin County West on Tuesday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 72, Cleveland 52: Gage Bishop and Dylan Kahlow each scored 16 points as the Giants won a nonconference road game.
Nathan Gregersen added 15 points.
Carter Dylla led Cleveland with 16 points, and Lucas Walechka scored 12 points.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 71, Madelia 66: JaSean Glover had 34 points, 16 rebounds and six steals in Madelia’s Valley Conference home game.
Hayden Jones added four 3-pointers in the second half.
Madelia (2-3) plays at Nicollet on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Waseca 55, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 43: Kloe Wadd scored 23 points in Waseca’s nonconference victory at home.
Samantha Azure added 12 points, and Aliyah Taylor scored 11 points for the Bluejays.
Maple River 63, Blue Earth Area 34: The Eagles led 37-12 at halftime in the nonconference win at Blue Earth.
Claire McGregor led Maple River with 25 points, and Lexi Thomas added 13 points.
Maddie Schlitz led BEA with 14 points.
Maple River (8-4, 4-2) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Skiing
Big Nine meet: Leo Demars took second, helping the Mankato West boys win the Big Nine meet at Welch Village.
West scored 191 points, with Mankato East in third at 152.
Demars had a combined time of 1:03.22. Teammate Garrett Donkin took fifth at 1:11.31, and Max Wilemsen was sixth at 1:12.74.
Brenden Steinbach led East with a third-place finish in 1:06.81. David Reynolds was seventh at 1:16.91, one spot ahead of Zach Possin at 1:16.99.
The East girls took third with 103 points, and West was fourth at 97.
East’s Kira Neeb placed sixth at 1:14.99, and Maddie Cooney took seventh at 1:16.32.
West’s Brynn Bohlke took fourth in 1:12.99, and Josephine Krediet placed 11th at 1:19.91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.