MANKATO — Mankato East/Loyola’s 200-yard medley relay was a winner, helping the Cougars finish fifth at the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays boys swimming meet Saturday at the East pool.
Lakeville South won the 12-team meet with 182 points, while the Cougars scored 140. Mankato West was eighth at 110.
Jordan Hogue, Dave Wedzina, Elliot Bartell and Logan Gustfson was the 200 medley relay in 1:42.59.
Elliot Bartell, Hogue, Nick Brauer and Gustafson placed second in the 400 freestyle relay.
East/Loyola’s 200 freestyle relay of Elliot Bartell, Brauer, Kaleb Kim and Wedzina took third in 1:36.49. The 50/100/200/500 relay also placed third as Wedzina, Gustafson, Isaac Luethmers and Hogue finished in 8:28.42.
West’s 200 medley relay of Leif Petricka, Hayden Maxwell, Ethan Bartell and Sam Simmons placed fourth 1:52.71.
Ethan Bartell, Charlie Simpson and Maxwell teamed up for a fifth-place finish in the 3x100 individual medley relay in 3:11.41. Maxwell, Simpson and Ethan Bartell placed fifth in 3x100 butterfly relay in 3:04.32.
Wrestling
Northfield Invitational: Mankato East placed sixth at 11-team tournament, with three top-three finishes. East only sent six wrestlers to the tournament.
Nathan Drumm wax runner-up at 195, while Brody Hoffner (182) and Cael Willaert (160) both took third.
Tri-City United won the championship.
Redwood River Riot: Damian Riewe took second for Mankato West at the two-day tournament at Redwood Falls.
Riewe was runner-up at 160, winning four matches before losing 12-2 in the finals.
Joshua Allen went 2-3 and placed eighth at 220.
Boys basketball
Winona 57, Mankato East 49: B.J. Omot had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference loss at Winona.
Puolrah Gong had 11 points and three assists, and Sean Clement scored 10 points.
East (2-3, 1-2 in Big Nine) plays at home Tuesday against Rochester Mayo.
Rochester Area Home School 53, Immanuel Lutheran 49: Jaxson Libby scored 19 points in a nonconference loss Friday.
Jayme Kranz added 11 points.
Immanuel Lutheran plays at Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.
Hockey
New Ulm girls 3, Mankato East 2: Brooke Arneson scored three straight goals as New Ulm rallied past the Cougars in a nonconference game at All Seasons Arena.
East led 2-0 on a pair of goals by Kalea Homich. Sydney Wang, Ashley Fischer, Piper Guillamette and Christine Kim each had an assist.
Annaliese Rader made 36 saves for East, which had 29 shots on goal.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 7, Rochester John Marshall 0: Quintin Steindl and Shae Gavin each scored two goals as the Cougars picked up a Big Nine win at All Seasons Arena.
Parker Anthony, Andrew Bastian and Christian Theuninck each scored a goal for East/Loyola, which had 51 shots on goal. Tyler Gropel made 25 saves.
Mankato West boys 9, Austin 3: The Scarlets were able to get a Big Nine win at Austin.
No details were available.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 84. Winona 36: Mackenzie Schweim had 21 points and four assists in the Cougars’ Big Nine win at the East gym.
Lexi Karge had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Macy Birkholz added 17 points and three assists. Peyton Stevermer collected 12 points and seven assists, and Ellie Edberg scored nine points.
East (3-1, 3-0 in Big Nine) plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
St. Clair 63, Cleveland 60: Brooklin Hinze scored 30 points in St. Clair’s Valley Conference game Friday.
Kayli Hinzi added 18 points, and Steph Cink scored 13 points.
For Cleveland, Sarena Remiger scored 18 points, and Kaylee Karels had 17 points.
