MANKATO — Grace Busch was part of four wins as the Mankato East/Loyola swimming and diving team defeated Rochester John Marshall 94-90 Thursday in a Big Nine Conference meet at the East pool.
Busch won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.36 seconds and 100 free in 58.12. She also helped the winning 200 medley relay, along with Kaylee Sivertsen, Daniela Molina and Avery Schuh (2:01.3), and the 200 freestyle relay with Eve Anderson, Sivertsen and Maddie Hogue (1:44.52).
Sivertsen also won the 200 freestyle (2:06.98) and 500 freestyle (5:40.36). Hogue won the 200 individual medley (2:21.95) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.14).
West 95, Winona 86: Sophia Leonard had four first-place finishes as the Scarlets won the Big Nine meet at Winona.
Leonard won the 100 freestyle in 57.35 and 100 backstroke in 1:03.77. She also helped the winning 200 medley (1:55.98) and 200 freestyle relay with Olivia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge (1:46.76).
Olivia Leonard won the 200 IM in 2:21.26, Younge won the 50 freestyle in 26.52, and Teegan Jass took first in the 500 free in 5:44.44.
St. Peter 97, Tri-City United 69: St. Peter improved to 4-0 with a home win over the Titans.
Jaiden Landsom and Hannah Denzer each had two wins for the Saints. The two teamed up with Aubry Landsom and Shelby Graft to win the 200 medley relay in 2:08.67. Landsom also won the 500 freestyle (6:17.52), and Denzer won the 200 IM (2:31.78).
Other winners for the Saints included Piedra Larson in the 200 freestyle (2:20.84), Olivia Denzer in the 50 freestyle (27.05) Ashley Stanton in the 100 butterfly (1:23.55) and Lauren Feder in diving (162.4 points).
Tri-City United’s Ellie Sladek had the low time in the 100 backstroke (1:08.52).
Soccer
New Ulm boys 2, Mankato East 1: Mahmood Maldonado’s goal in the second half tied the nonconference match, but New Ulm scored with 10 minute to play for the victory.
The game was moved to New Ulm because Thomas O. Anderson field was flooded.
Jack Howard scored both goals for the Eagles. Aaron Eikanger and Dan Rosenhammer had assists. Josh Rakoczy got the win in goal.
East had six shots on goal, while New Ulm only had two, scoring on both.
East (2-6-1) hosts DeLaSalle at 11 a.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.
Worthington girls 1, Loyola 0: The Trojans shut out the visiting Crusaders in a Big South Conference game.
The Crusaders had a 15-10 shot advantage.
Loyola (1-7) plays Tuesday at Jordan.
Mankato East girls 3, New Ulm 2, OT: Ella Huettl scored in the first overtime as the Cougars won the nonconference match at New Ulm. Megan Geraets assisted on the game-winner.
Sydney Prybylla and Jenna Starke added the other goals for East, which had six shots on goal. Emily Eckheart made 11 saves, including one on a penalty kick in the second overtime.
East (2-1) hosts Fairmont on Saturday at a site to be determined.
Tennis
St. James Area 7, Worthington 0: The Saints won all seven matches in straight sets to take the Big South Conference meet at Worthington.
The most-competitive match came at No. 4 singles where Mya Hanson won 6-1, 7-6 (4). No. 1 singles player Ellie Becker cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano.
