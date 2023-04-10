The Free Press
MANKATO — Kylinn Stangl pitched a complete game as Mankato East defeated Northfield 6-1 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Monday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Stangl allowed a earned run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. She also had a triple, RBI and two runs scored.
Emily Hacker added two RBIs, and Hailey Petzel drove in one run.
East (1-0) plays at Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday.
Hayfield 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1: Hannah Bruns hit a solo homer in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference loss at Hayfield.
Alayna Atherton had the other WEM hit.
Emma Ready pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and three walks with thrree strikeouts.
WEM (0-1) plays at home Thursday against Randolph.
Randolph 13, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0, 5 innings: Preslie Nielsen and Isabel Stadheim had the only hits for the Panthers in the Gopher Conference game at New Richland.
Sidney Schultz took the loss. NRHEG (0-1) plays Friday at Triton.
Boys tennis
Rochester Century 7, Mankato East 0: Madden Vanderwerf had a three-set match at No. 1 singles in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference loss at the East courts.
Vanderwerf lost 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Century won the other matches in straight sets.
East hosts Faribault on Tuesday.
New Ulm 4, Prior Lake 3: New Ulm won two of three doubles matches to win the nonconference game at New Ulm.
The No. 1 team of Nathaniel Janssen and Leo Waloch won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, and the No. 3 team of Mitch Schotzko and Gideon Heins won 6-3, 6-2.
Thomas Schwartz (6-4, 6-4) and Keenan Davis (6-4, 6-4) won singles matches for the Eagles.
St. James Area 4, Hutchinson 3: The No. 2 doubles teams of Caleb Fast and Rylan Meyer won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to clinch the nonconference victory at St. James.
Andres Rivera (6-2, 6-2), Brennan Kern (6-3, 6-2) and Quinton Kern (6-3, 6-1) each won singles matches.
