NEW PRAGUE — Giles Lancaster had 21 points, four rebounds and five assists as Mankato East opened the season with a 70-49 win over New Prague in a nonconference boys basketball game Friday.
Brogan Madson added 16 points and five assists, and Carson Schweim, Manaow Omot and Braden Petzel each had five rebounds. Petzel also had four blocked shots.
East hosts Austin on Tuesday.
Maple River 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 40: Hayden Niebuhr had 27 points and seven rebounds as Maple River opened the 13th annual Hardwood Classic at Mapleton.
Mason Schirmer had 10 points and seven assists, and Aaron Pawlitschek had 10 points and four assists.
Maple River (1-0) will play Minnehaha Academy in the championship game Saturday. Minnehaha Academy defeated Rochester Lourdes 74-28.
Sibley East 75, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, OT: Zach Kettner scored 31 points for Sibley East in a nonconference win.
Joe Ballalatak had 23 points for the Wolverines.
Ben Pearson led MVL with 23 points, while Sebastian Smith scored 13 points and Ben Halverson had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Waseca 74, United South Central 44: Damarius Russell scored 28 points for the Bluejays in a nonconference game at Wells.
Carson Ohnstad had 18 points, and Tyson Reger scored 12 for Waseca.
Taylor Conley scored 12 points, and Zale Bushlack added 10 points for USC.
Waseca (1-0) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Martin County West 53, Mankato Loyola 35: Ava Schneider scored 18 points for the Crusaders in a Valley Conference loss at Trimont.
Thea Anderson led Martin County West (1-0) with 13 points.
Loyola (0-1) plays at St. Clair on Monday.
Waseca 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45: Kloe Wadd scored 37 points to lead the Bluejays to a nonconference home win.
Samantha Azure added 15 points for Waseca.
Boys hockey
Rochester Century 5, Mankato East 2: Century won the Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
No details were available.
