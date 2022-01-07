The Free Press
MANKATO — B.J. Omot had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Mankato East defeated Rochester John Marshall 67-35 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday at the East gym.
Puolrah Gong added 16 points, four assists and three steals, and Brogan Madson had eight points, three assists and three steals.
East (5-4, 4-3 in Big Nine) plays Mankato West on Tuesday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
Waseca 77, Blue Earth Area 73: Elijah Breck had 38 points and 12 rebounds as Waseca won a Big South Conference home game.
Brandon Pena added eight points and five assists.
Ashton Lloyd led BEA with 31 points, and Gabe Torres scored 17.
Waseca (6-5) hosts Fairmont on Thursday.
New Ulm 79, St. James Area 44: Chuck Osborne scored 23 points, making four 3-pointers, as New Ulm won the Big South game.
Colton Benson added 17 points, and Zander Fischer scored 15 points. James Osborne and Collin Horning each scored 10.
Hayden Jones scored 15 for St. James Area.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, United South Central 63: Landon Dimler had 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs won a Gopher Conference game at Janesville.
Cole Schlueter added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaden Johnson scored 11 points and Memphis James and Ryan Kronbach each had 10 points.
JWP (5-3, 2-1) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Nicollet 72, Madelia 35: Marah Hulke had 17 points and five assists in Nicollet’s Valley Conference victory at Madelia.
Hayley Selby had 10 point and eight rebounds, while Brooklyn Bode added 10 points and four steals and Shannon Soost had 10 points and three steals.
For Madelia, Victoria Hemmingsen scored 11 points.
Nicollet (5-6) plays Monday at Alden-Conger.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Le Sueur-Henderson 35: Abbie Riederer had 19 points and nine steals in the Chargers’ nonconference win.
Kaylee Hunter added 18 points, and Mia Johnson had nine points, four steals and four assists. Sam Dalueg had nine points and four assists.
MVL (8-2) plays at home Monday against St. James Area.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 59, Maple River 51: Sophie Stork had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers prevailed in the Gopher game at New Richland.
Erin Jacobson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Sidney Schultz scored 13 points.
For Maple River, Claire McGregor scored 24 points, and Lexi Thomas had 14 points.
Maple River (6-4, 3-2) plays at home Monday against United South Central. NRHEG (10-2, 5-0) plays Tuesday at Medford.
WrestlingMankato West 66, Rochester John Marshall 12: Robert Wicks (113), Brody Koberoski (145), Nolan Krzmarzick (152), Kaden Valimont (182), Joshua Allen (220) and Trenton Fontaine (285) each won by fall as the Scarlets claimed a Big Nine win at Rochester.
Soren Ehmke won a 12-8 decision at 126, and Stihl Koberoski won 8-3 at 138.
New Ulm Area 63, Springfield 14: Winsten Nienhaus (132), Isaiah Rieser (138), Marqavion Haefner (145), Ryan Wiltscheck (160), Julian Hernandez (220) and Jaden Drill (285) each won by fall in the Eagles’ nonconference victory.
Dylen Carreon won a 4-3 decision at 195.
