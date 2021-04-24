MANKATO — Madie Clarke pitched a perfect game, and Madi Mangulis missed doing the same by one walk, as Mankato East defeated Austin 15-0 and 15-0 in a Big Nine Conference softball doubleheader Saturday at Thomas Park.
Each game lasted just four innings.
In the opener, Mangulis struck out five and walked one. Peyton Stevermer was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and four runs scored, and Destiny Reasner had two hits and three RBIs. Syd Jacobs scored four runs, and Abby Brielmaier was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
In the second game, Maddie Glogowski was 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Jacobs had two hits and three RBIs, and Mangulis was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
East (7-2) hosts Albert Lea on Monday.
WEM loses two: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown scored 15 runs but lost a pair of games at the Randolph tournament, losing 6-5 in nine innings to Randolph and 15-10 to Visitation Academy.
Against Randolph, Emma Woratschka was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Lindsay Condon and Ellie Ready each had two hits.
Against Visitation, Kylie Pittmann was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Addyson Taylor also had three hits. Condon had two hits and two RBIs, and Ready and Autumn Taylor each had two hits.
WEM (3-2) plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Monday.
Tennis
St. James Area sweeps: The Saints defeated Stewartville 7-0 and Columbia Heights 6-1 in nonconference home matches.
The Saints won every match in straight sets against Stewartville. Caleb Rivera won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Rudolfo Arreola and James Gutierrez won 7-6 (2), 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
The Saints swept the doubles against Columbia Heights, led by Gutierrez and Arreola's 6-1, 6-1 victory. Marco Hernandez won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
