Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and Stearns Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions remain favorable through most of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MAY 02... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, May 02. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 804.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 745 PM CDT Monday was 804.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 799.9 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&