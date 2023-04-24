The Free Press
MANKATO — Hailey Petzel went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Mankato East softball team in an 11-1 Big Nine Conference home victory over Faribault.
Kylinn Stangl went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Cougars, and Sydney Jacobs went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Stangl allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win.
The Cougars (5-1, 3-0 in Big Nine) host Rochester John Marshall Tuesday.
St. Clair/Loyola 15, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7: Adeline Lotton went 4 for 5 with four stolen bases for St. Clair/Loyola in a road win.
Irie Hansen finished 3 for 5 with two doubles, and Haily McGehee also went 3 for 5. Lydia Klaseus went 3 for 4 and got the win in the circle.
St. Clair/Loyola (3-3) will host Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Tuesday.
Mankato West 12, Jordan 1: Madelyn Bode had three hits, including a home run, in the Scarlets’ nonconference victory.
Brooklyn Geerdes finished with two hits, two runs, two RBIs and got the win in the circle for West. Maria Hagen also had two hits and two RBIs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 11, Triton 7: Anna Voegele went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Bucs in the home win.
Hannah Burns finished with two hits, and Alayna Atherton added two RBIs.
WEM (1-3, 1-2 in Gopher) will host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday.
Baseball
Triton 6, Mankato Loyola 5: Lawson Godfrey went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Crusaders in the nonconference loss at ISG Field.
Loyola (2-1) plays Tuesday at Madelia.
Waseca 10, Maple River 5: Hayden Niebuhr went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs for the Eagles in the nonconference loss.
Bryce Piotter added three walks and scored two runs.
For Waseca, Kendrik Volkman went 3 for 5.
Maple River (2-4) plays on Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Tennis
Mankato West 4, Red Wing 3: The Scarlets Desmond Johnson won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in the Big Nine Conference victory.
Sam Gersich and Brian Lewis won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Scarlets. West swept the double slate in the win.
New Ulm 4, Maple River 3: The Eagles won two singles matches and two doubles matches to get the nonconference win.
For New Ulm, Thomas Schwartz won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Keenan Davis got a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles.
Maple River’s Andrei Rivera won 3-6, 6-4, 10-5, while the Eagles’ Brennan Kern won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.