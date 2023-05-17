The Free Press
MANKATO — Tiegen Richards went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Mankato East softball team in a 15-0 Big Nine Conference home win over Red Wing Wednesday.
Mankato clinched at least a share of the Big Nine title with the win.
Carlie Wendinger went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Cougars, while Haily Petzel allowed no earned runs over four innings to get the win in the circle.
East (15-2, 10-0 in Big Nine) plays at Mankato West Friday.
West sweeps Mayo: The Scarlets beat Rochester Mayo 18-1 and 6-0 to sweep the doubleheader.
Maddie Bode had five RBIs in the 18-1 win, while Brooklyn Geerdes knocked in three.
In the 6-0 win, Carlee Emery had four hits and four RBIs, including a home run. Lauren Raberge also homered in the win.
Geerdes was the winning pitcher in both games.
Sleepy Eye 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Briley Henderson went 2 for 3 for the Chargers in the loss.
Becca Kuck allowed just two earned runs with nine strikeouts in the circle.
Cleveland 2, New Ulm Cathedral 0: Hailey Plonsky tossed a shutout to help the Clippers secure the nonconference win.
Kaylee Karels went 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Clippers, and Lexy Waldron had a hit and two RBIs.
Cleveland (10-7) plays Friday at Caswell Park in the Valley Conference Showcase.
Lacrosse
Rochester Mayo 18, Mankato boys 6: Gage Schmidt finished with three goals for Mankato in the Big Nine home loss.
Andrew Sorbo, Kolten McGregor, Owen Essay and Gavin Villagomez also scored goals for Mankato.
Mankato plays Monday at New Prague.
Rochester Mayo 8, Mankato girls 6: Reagan Steindl scored two goals for Mankato in a Big Nine Conference loss.
Brie Severson, Hanna Bouldin, Kira Prange and Olivia Holien each scored once for Mankato. Ashley Fischer made a program-record 24 saves in goal.
Mankato (3-8) plays Saturday at Mound Westonka.
Golf
St. Peter 312, Mankato West boys 330: St. Peter’s Kaide Brovold was the medalist in the match at Mankato Golf Club with a score of 73.
West was led by Julian Bhardwaj, who shot an 80.
The Scarlets play Monday at Red Wing.
Track and field
Valley Conference meet: The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys placed fourth in the meet at Lake Crystal Tuesday, while the Loyola/Cleveland girls finished fifth.
On the girls side, Kylie Kolars and Maddie Huiras each earned all-conference honors, while Savannah Meyer and Lauren Yenish were honorable mention.
In the boys meet, Simon Morgan got all-conference for Loyola/Cleveland. Casey Fogal, Henry Strobel, Nick Huisken and Josh Kann were honorable mention.
