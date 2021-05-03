MANKATO — Madi Mangulis allowed no earned runs over seven innings for the Mankato East softball team in a 4-1 home nonconference win over New Ulm Monday.
Mangulis went 2 for 3 with an RBI double. Tayler Swalve and Claire McIntire also had RBIs for the Cougars.
The Cougars (10-2) will host a modified tournament this Friday and Saturday at Caswell Park. East plays Benilde-St. Margaret Friday and Winona Cotter Saturday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2, Maple River 1: Addyson Taylor surrendered no earned runs over eight innings in the Bucs' home Gopher Conference victory.
Brielle Bartelt went 2 for 4 with a triple and a run scored, while Kylie Pittmann was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Gabby Drews went 3 for 4 for the Eagles.
Wabasso 11, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Haley Ditch went 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Chargers in the road loss.
Becca Kuck allowed three earned runs over five innings for MVL.
St. Peter 12, Tri-City United 2: Elle Davis went 3 for 3 for the Saints in their nonconference road win over the Titans.
Lilly Ruffin finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Saints, while Molly Voeltz also went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Sophia Doherty was 2 for 4 with three runs scored.
Baseball
Cleveland 13, St. Clair 3, 5 innings: Carter Dylla went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three runs scored for the Clippers in their Valley Conference home victory.
Alex McCabe went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Colin Krenik got the win on the mound.
For the Cyclones, Brandon Miller went 3 for 3 with a double, and Alex Freitag went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
United South Central 11, Blooming Prairie 1, 5 innings: Nick Bushlack went 2 for 2 with four runs scored for the Rebels in the Gopher Conference home victory.
Colten Quade finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Konner Harpested went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Andy Krohnberg was also 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Ian Crawford got the win.
USC (4-4) will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday.
Maple River 11, Waterville Elysian Morristown 1, 5 innings: Lucas Doering went 3 for 3 with two runs scored for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference home victory.
Max Nelson and Devin Ward each had two hits and two RBIs for Maple River. Isaiah Anderson got the win.
The Eagles (7-1, 5-1 in Gopher) play Tuesday at Belle Plaine.
Lacrosse
Mankato girls 5, Rochester Century 4: Gracie Bowman led Mankato with three goals and an assist in the Big Nine Conference home victory.
Annelise Winch and Elise Rykhus also scored for Mankato. Taylor Gasswint made seven saves in goal.
Mankato (4-2, 3-1 in Big Nine) will host Rochester Mayo Thursday.
Rochester Century/John Marshall 9, Mankato boys 6: Gage Schmidt and Joe Burns each scored twice for Mankato in the Big Nine road loss.
Quintin Steindl, Brock Leider, Parker Anthony and Oliver Englebee each had one goal.
Mankato (4-2) plays Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Tennis
Waseca 6, Redwood Valley 1: Charlie Huttemier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Bluejays in the Big South Conference home match.
Waseca's Dominic Grunzke and Oliver Rohwer each won by forfeit at No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles, respectively.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen won 6-0, 6-2, while Luke Osweiler and Hunter Supalla won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, Jacari Jellum and Tyler Jellum won by forfeit
Waseca (3-8) will compete Thursday at St. Peter.
Golf
Albert Lea tops West: The Tigers finished at 358, while the Scarlets had a score of 306 at the Mankato Golf Club.
For West, Leo Gellert and Owen Bjork each shot 73. Tyler Tosch shot a 78, while Timothy Cain was at 82.
West competes Wednesday at Eastwood golf club in Rochester against Rochester Century and Northfield.
Track and field
Loyola/Cleveland boys take fifth: Loyola/Cleveland's Tyler Erickson won the 800-meter run (2:09.43) and the 1600m (4:59.66) at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton invitational.
Simon Morgan won the 110m hurdles at 15.79.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet won the boys meet at 161, while Mankato Loyola/Cleveland finished fifth with 51 points.
On the girls side, JWP won with 171.5 points. No individual girls results were available.
