WINONA — Peyton Stevermer went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Mankato East softball team in a 5-4 Big Nine Conference win over No. 1 Winona Friday.

Carlie Wendinger went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Kylinn Stangl allowed one earned run over seven innings to get the win.

Mankato East (10-1, 7-0 in Big Nine) plays Monday at Maple Grove.

Mountain Lake 4, Madelia 1: Makayla Sorenson went 2 for 4 for the Blackhawks in the nonconference home loss.

Corban Tatro allowed no earned runs over six innings in the loss.

Golf

West boys win: Mankato West beat Owatonna and Winona in a 12-hole Big Nine Conference match. The match was shortened due to weather.

West won with a score of 210. The Scarlets’ Julian Bhardwaj was the medalist with a score of 47.

Landon Pedersen and Finnley Brewer each shot 53 for West.

West plays Monday at Rochester against Rochester Mayo and Red Wing.

Mankato East 345, New Ulm 364: The Cougars’ Carter Dean was the medalist with a score of 75.

New Ulm’s Will Fossen placed second with a 79.

Tennis

St. James splits: The Saints beat Waconia 4-3 and fell to Holy Family 4-3.

Brennan Kern won twice at No. 2 singles for St. James, and Quinton Kern got two wins at No. 4 singles.

