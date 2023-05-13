The Free Press
FARMINGTON — The Mankato East softball team beat Farmington 4-2 and New Prague 8-1 in a pair of nonconference games Saturday.
The games were originally scheduled as the East Invitational at Caswell Park but were moved to Farmington because of field conditions.
In the win over Farmington, Kylinn Stangl allowed no earned runs in a complete game to get the win. She also went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Hailey Petzel tossed a complete game with no earned runs allowed in the win over the Trojans.
Sydney Jacobs went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for East, and Peyton Stevermer finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Stangl added two hits and three RBIs.
New Ulm defeated Farmington 4-1 and lost 3-2 to New Prague.
The Cougars (13-2, 8-0 in Big Nine) play Tuesday at Rochester Mayo.
Lacrosse
New Prague girls 13, Mankato 3: Brie Severson scored two goals for Mankato in a nonconference game at New Prague.
Kira Prange had a goal and assists, and Anna Rader made an assist.
Ashley Fischer made 16 saves.
Mankato (3-7) plays Wednesday at home against Rochester Mayo at Dakota Meadows.
