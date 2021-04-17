MANKATO -- The Mankato East softball team split a Big Nine Conference doubleheader at Winona Saturday, losing 3-0 and winning 2-1.
In the loss, Madison Mangulis surrendered two earned runs and had 10 strikeouts in the circle for the Cougars. East had six hits, with Destiny Reasner getting two of them.
In the win, the Cougars' Madie Clarke delivered seven shutout innings to get the victory in the circle. Reasner hit a game-winning RBI double in the sixth. Tiegen Richards also had an RBI.
The Cougars (4-1) host Mankato West Tuesday.
Madelia sweeps: The Blackhawks downed Spectrum 10-5 and Sibley East 11-5 in a doubleheader at Madelia.
In the win over Spectrum, Audrey Zaleski went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Blackhawks, while Malia Schwanke was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Addie Ahern got the win in the circle.
In the victory over Sibley East, Zaleski went 4 for 4. Brooke Lensing was 1 for 4 with three RBIs, while Corban Tatro and Kylie Smith each had two RBIs. Tatro got the win in the circle.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 8, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Megan Ahlness got the shutout for the Knights in the victory at MVL.
Emily Weiss went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the Knights, while Sydney Windschitl was also 2-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Maya Nelson added two hits and an RBI.
Baseball
East sweeps: Carson Graves threw a six-inning no-hitter in the Cougars' second game of a home doubleheader against Winona. East won both games.
In a 10-1 win in game 1, Tanner Borchardt tossed five shutout innings to get the win on the mound. Jared Grams went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three stolen bases for East. Ben Snaza also went 2 for 3.
Graves got the win in game 2, while Kyle Bridger and Gus Gartzke each had a pair of hits.
The Cougars (3-1) play Tuesday at Albert Lea.
Madelia drops two: Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart swept the Blackhawks in a doubleheader Saturday at Madelia.
Madelia lost 7-2 and 14-4.
On the day, Blake Altenburg went 3 for 6 with an RBI for the Blackhawks. In the 14-4 loss, Elijah McCabe went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Tennis
St. James tournament: The Saints went 1-2 at their tournament Saturday falling to Fairmont and Cotter 4-3 and beating Waconia 4-3.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of James Gutierrez and Rodolfo Arreosa won three times.
