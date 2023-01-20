The Free Press
MANKATO — Carson Schweim had 18 points and five rebounds as Mankato East defeated Owatonna 53-48 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday at the East gym.
East leads the Big Nine at 8-1, while Owatonna was in a three-way tie for second.
Giles Lancaster scored 12 points, and Ganden Gosch had 10 points and five rebounds.
East (11-2) plays at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Rochester Century 60, Mankato West 53: Matt Smith scored 12 points in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at the West gym.
Kyle Steinke and Michael Henderson each added 11 points.
West (6-7) plays at Northfield on Friday.
Mankato Loyola 70, Madelia 34: Lawson Godfrey scored 41 points, with 31 points in the first half, as the Crusaders won a Valley Conference game at Madelia.
Simon Morgan had eight points and eight rebounds.
Josiah DeMaris led Madelia with 11 points.
Loyola (11-5) plays Tuesday against Alden-Conger. Madelia (2-10) hosts Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda on Monday.
Waseca 62, Fairmont 41: Damarius Russell scored 25 points for Waseca in a Big South Conference game at home.
Zach Hulscher had 11 points, and Noah Thompson added eight points and seven rebounds.
Waseca (12-2) hosts St. Peter on Tuesday.
Maple River 49, Hayfield 39: Mason Schirmer scored 13 points, and Aaron Pawlitschek scored 11 for Maple River in a key Gopher Conference game at Hayfield.
Maple River leads the West Division of the Gopher, while Hayfield is the East Division leader.
Hayden Neibuhr had eight points and 14 rebounds.
Blooming Prairie 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63: Daulton Bauer scored 18 points for the Bulldogs in a Gopher loss at Blooming Prairie.
Memphis James added 17 points.
JWP (7-6, 4-4) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Girls basketball
Owatonna 48, Mankato East 37: Peyton Stevermer had 13 points and three steals for the Cougars, who lost the Big Nine game at Owatonna.
Ellie Edberg had nine points, six rebounds and four steals, and Kylinn Stangl added seven points and six rebounds.
East (8-5, 7-4) hosts Rochester Century on Tuesday.
St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 36: Kayli Hinze scored 22 points for St. Clair in a Valley Conference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Gabby Bemmels and Maddie Huiras each scored 10 points fo Loyola (1-14).
St Clair is 11-3.
Loyola plays Monday at Nicollet.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 54, Martin County West 26: Olivia Harazin scored 22 points as the Knights won the Valley Conference game on the road.
Katelin Flack added 17 points.
LCWM (14-1, 9-0) plays Monday at home against Madelia.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 70, Madelia 53: Katherine DeVlaeminck had nine points, 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots in Madelia’s Valley loss at home.
Ollie Glover had 14 points, Alicia Lugo scored 11 points, and Victoria Hemmingson had 10 points.
Hayfield 60, Maple River 34: Natalie Beaver scored 25 points, and Kristen Watson added 17 points as Hayfield won the Gopher Conference game at Hayfield.
Claire McGregor led Maple River with 11 points.
Maple River (7-7, 5-3) plays Blue Earth Area on Monday.
Blooming Prairie 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 41: Katie Olson scored 14 points for JWP in the Gopher loss at Janesville.
Presley James and Faith Olson each scored nine points for JWP (6-8, 2-5).
Kenyon-Wanamingo 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 49: Alayna Atherton had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bucs in a Gopher loss at Waterville.
Addyson Taylor scored 12 points, and Kylie LaFrance had 10 points. Claire Bohlen had 10 rebounds.
WEM (8-6, 4-3) plays at Le Sueur-Henderson on Monday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 52, Randolph 48: Sidney Schultz scored 29 points to help the Panthers claim a Gopher victory at New Richland.
NRHEG (10-2, 8-0) plays at Tri-City United on Monday.
United South Central 56, Immanuel Lutheran 28: Michaela Wheaton had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Immanuel Lutheran in a nonconference loss at Mankato.
Nyeleap Dojiok added eight points and 13 rebounds.
The Trojans play Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday.
