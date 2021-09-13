The Free Press
MANKATO — Ella Huettl scored the quickest goal in program history as Mankato East defeated Austin 10-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Monday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Huttl scored in 23 seconds, with an assist from Daevya Gagnon. Huettl also scored in the second half.
Sammy Prybylla and Jenna Starkey also scored two goals, and Amber Reuter, Kenzie Keller, Taylor Schilling and Sophia Barnacle each scored one. Gagnon had three assists.
Barnacle, Paige Taylor, Payton Hardesty and Kylie Stude each scored their first varsity point.
The Cougars had a 25-1 advantage in shots. Goalkeepers Izzy Schott and Ashley Fischer combined for the shutout.
East (5-1) plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Tennis
St. Peter 5, New Ulm 2: The Saints swept the doubles matches in straight sets to win the Big South Conference match at St. Peter.
Jose Wiebusch and Macy Weller won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 team of Maddie Kamm and Kali Erickson won 6-1, 6-0, while Molly Voeltz and Raina Roemhildt won 6-0, 6-4.
For New Ulm, Makiah Otto won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Worthington 5, Waseca 2: Sarah Robbins won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles in Waseca’s Big South Conference match at home.
The No. 2 doubles team of Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer won 6-1, 6-0.
Waseca (2-8) will host Fairmont.
Blue Earth Area 6, United South Central 1: Allie Lopez and Ella Survis rallied for a 3-6, 7-6, 10-4 at No. 2 doubles to help the Bucs win the nonconference match at Wells.
Addison Armstrong (6-1, 6-2), Marissa Benz (6-0, 6-0), Kylie Rosenau (6-1, 6-2) and Lauren Survis (6-3, 6-0) each won singles matches for BEA.
USC’s victory came at No. 3 doubles, where Brooklyn Yokiel and Addison Mithun won 7-5, 6-4.
Sibley East 4, River Valley 3: Sibley East won a pair of three-set matches to claim the nonconference victory.
Chloe Reyes won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Jada Henke and Morgan Haggenmiller won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Jenane Mendoza won 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 3 singles.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Albert Lea 0: Abbi Stierlen made 16 digs, added to her program record total, as the Scarlets swept Albert Lea in a Big Nine match at the West gym.
Grace Banse made nine kills for the Scarlets, and Allison Banse served six aces.
West (5-5) plays New Prague on at home Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Randolph 0: The Panthers served 12 aces in the Gopher Conference home win.
Hailey Schultz had 15 assists and served five aces. Sophie Stork made six kills, one more than Erin Jacobson. Sidney Schultz made 15 digs.
NRHEG (5-3, 1-1 in Gopher) plays Thursday at Triton.
Nicollet 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2: Olivia Whitmore and Brook Ghor each had 10 kills as Nicollet won the nonconference match 27-25, 14-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 at Janesville.
Whitmore also had six blocks. Marah Hulke made 27 assists, and Brook Bode served five aces.
Nicollet hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday.
