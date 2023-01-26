The Free Press
MANKATO — Elliot Bartell won both the 100-yard butterfly (58.04) and the 50 freestyle (23.30) for the Mankato East boys swim and dive team in a 93-75 victory over Owatonna Thursday at the East pool.
The Cougars’ Jordan Hogue won the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.95 and took the 100 freestyle at 49.82.
Hogue and Bartell were also part of the winning 200 medley relay (1:43.47) and 200 freestyle relay (1:32.51).
Isaac Luethmers and Nick Brauer joined the duo in the 200 freestyle relay, while Kaleb Kim and Aaron Caflisch were also part of the 200 medley team.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 60, Nicollet 33: Olivia Harazin finished with 20 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference road game.
Lauren Cooper added 15 points for LCWM, and Katelin Flack scored 11.
Savannah Klockziem had 12 points and six rebounds for Nicollet.
The Raiders (9-10, 7-5 in Valley) host Springfield Friday. LCWM plays Monday at Medford.
Cleveland 52, Madelia 35: Alicia Lugo led the Blackhawks with 13 points and three steals in a home loss.
Madelia will host United South Central Friday.
Boys basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 107, Nicollet 34: Zack Wells and Jack Brockmann each scored 16 points for the Knights in a home win.
Mike Matteson added 14 points for LCWM, and 17 different Knights scored in the victory.
Wrestling
East wins two: The Cougars’ Brian Thilges picked up three pins, including his 100th career victory, in a 60-16 win over Austin in a quad at Mankato East.
East also beat Rochester Century 78-6, but fell to St. Peter 50-23.
Jackson Buboltz (113), Ben Glogowski (145) and Max Morgan (170) also won three matches on the night.
East (5-8) will host the Cougar Invite on Saturday.
Rochester Mayo 58, Mankato West 17: The Scarlets fell in the Big Nine Conference dual at home.
Evan Wiebers (152), Damian Riewe (160) and Noah Dinsmore (285) each won for Scarlets.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 43, Triton 26: The Panthers won the dual at Triton.
Aidan Schlaak (138), Ryan Schlaak (145), Aden Berg (220) and Makota Misgen (285) won by fall for NRHEG.
Maple River/United South Central 51, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 24: Five wrestlers from Maple River/USC won by fall.
Wyatt Walters (113), Brayden Mithun (120), Kolt Bullerman (132), Braxton Simon (145), Chad Schull (160) and Byron Getchell (170) each got pins.
Lucas Morsching (152) and Avery Fall (195) won by fall for WEM/JWP.
