WASECA — The Mankato East girls tennis team split a pair of meets at a triangular Friday.
The Cougars beat Waseca 5-2.
Kezia Kim (No. 1) won 6-4, 6-6, 7-4. Katelyn Flatgard (No. 2) and Maddy Johansen (No. 3) each won in straight sets.
East also fell 6-1 to Jordan.
Flatgard (No. 1) was the lone-winner for the Cougars 6-3, 6-4.
Blue Earth Area 6, Le Sueur-Henderson 1: Macie Stevermer, Arika Howard and Marissa Benz each had straight set wins for the Bucs in a win in Le Sueur.
Greta Nesbit (No. 1) was the lone-winner for LSH 6-2, 6-1.
The Bucs swept the doubles slate.
St. James tournament: The St. James girls tennis team won a pair of matches at a tournament in St. James.
The Saints beat Fairmont 5-2 and Chanhassen 6-1. They fell 5-2 to Hutchinson.
Jaelyn Haler (No. 2), Luci Kulseth (No. 3) and Mya Hanson (No. 4) each won two of three matches.
VolleyballWaseca 3, Pine Island 1: The Bluejays won 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 in a season-opening match in Waseca.
Megan Nelson finished with 22 assists and 14 digs. Rachel Breck had 12 kills. Lexi Herman added 10 kills.
Waseca (1-0) will play today in Redwood Valley.
New Ulm Cathedral 3, Madelia 1: The Greyhounds won 25-3, 25-14, 25-8 in Madelia.
Dora Facundo had seven digs for the Blackhawks. Emily Stevenson added seven assists.
The Blackhawks (0-1) play Monday in Mountain Lake.
Swimming
Mankato East 94, New Prague 87: Maddie Hougue won 100-yard freestyle (54.52) and the 200 individual medley (2:19.01) Thursday in New Prague.
Kaylee Sivertsen won the 100 backstroke (1:06.71) and the 200 freestyle (2:05.99). Eve Anderson won the 500 freestyle (5:40.46) and took second in the 100 butterfly (1:06.43).
The Cougars (1-0) will back in the pool at the Hutchinson invite today.
Soccer
Waseca 2, Mound Westonka 1: Gavin Johnson scored the gamer-winner with eight seconds remaining in Waseca’s season-opener Tuesday in Waseca.
Alex Gallegos also scored.
The Bluejays (1-0) play today in Marshall.
Cross country
Medford meet: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Daniel Nydegger took first place in the season-opening boys meet with a time of 18:32.
The Panthers’ Caden Riewer took seventh, and Addison Deyle was eighth.
Medford won the meet with 30 points. Le Sueur-Henderson was second with 45, and NRHEG was third with 49.
In the girls meet, NRHEG’s Micaela Vaale won with a time of 23:49. Teammate Annabelle Petsinger was sixth, and Torri Vaale was seventh.
Le Sueur-Henderson won with 16 points. United South Central was second with 53, and Medford was third with 69. NRHEG did not have a full team.
