MANKATO — Mankato East’s Madden Vanderwerf won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, as the Cougars beat Waconia 7-0 Monday at the East Courts.
The Cougars’ Kaleb Kim also won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, while Guillaume Bibbee got a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Ethan Young won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
East’s Quinn Kelly and Adler Johnson won 6-2, 3-6, 0-0 (4) at No. 1 doubles, while Alex Morgan and Nolan Wedland got a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles. David Reynolds and Brady Clarke won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Mankato West 4, New Ulm 1: The Scarlets won a nonconference match that was shortened due to weather.
At No. 1 singles, West’s Desmond Johnson won 6-2, 6-2, and the Scarlets’ Brian Lewis won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
West’s No. 1 doubles team of Parker Keenan and Ian Kim won 7-5, 6-3, while Charlie Lamoureux and Logan Peters won 7-5, 1-6, 10-7 at No. 3 doubles.
Softball
Maple Grove 2, Mankato East 0: Kylinn Stangl allowed two earned runs over six innings for the Cougars in the nonconference loss.
East had three hits in the game.
The Cougars (10-2, 7-0 in Big Nine) play Tuesday at Albert Lea.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 24, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 4: Alix Velzke went 2 for 2 with five RBIs and two runs scored for the Bucs in the road win.
Alayna Atherton finished 2 for 2 with three runs scored, three RBIs and two walks for WEM, while Jenessa Baumgarten went 2 for 3 with three runs and two walks.
The Bucs (5-5) play Tuesday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Fairmont 5, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Julia Montgomery and Avery Voges had hits for the Knights in the nonconference home loss.
The contest was shortened due to rain.
Wabasso 10, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Sophie Dalueg had a hit for the Chargers in the loss.
Becca Kuck struck out five over a complete game.
Baseball
Maple River 8, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 4: Hayden Niebuhr went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs for the Eagles in the nonconference victory.
Wyatt Birr and Landon Fox each went 2 for 4 for Maple River. Niebuhr started and got the win, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight over six innings.
The Eagles (6-5, 4-3 in Gopher) play Thursday at Medford.
United South Central 8, Medford 5: Hunter Bruckoff went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk for the Rebels in the home victory.
Zale Bushlack allowed three earned runs over six innings to get the win on the mound.
Madelia 14, St. Clair 1: Zach Jacobs went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference road win.
Dylan Grev and Jake Lehman also had two hits and two RBIs for Madelia.
Golf
East boys take third: The Mankato East boys finished third in a Big Nine triangular at Rochester.
The Cougars’ Carter Dean tied for second overall with a score of 76, and East’s Isaac Brennan tied for eighth with a 79.
West boys take second: Zach Chelstrom led West with an 82 in a Big Nine triangular at Rochester. The Scarlets placed second with a team score of 349.
Landon Pedersen shot an 85 for the Scarlets, and Julian Bhardwaj finished at 90.
West plays Rochester John Marshall Wednesday at Mankato Golf Club.
