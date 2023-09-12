The Free Press
MANKATO — Sam Williams won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Mankato East girls tennis team in a 4-3 Big Nine Conference win over Northfield Tuesday at the East Courts.
Amelia Hacker won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles for the Cougars. East’s Addie Wassman and Brynja Flitter won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, while Ashlyn Leddy and Sydney Cusick got a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
Belle Plaine 6, Le Sueur Henderson 1: The Tigers swept the singles slate in the Minnesota River Conference win.
Lydia Sparby won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Kayla Streich got a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Olivia Walter won 7-6 (6), 6-2, while Nina Messer got a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4.
For the Giants, the No. 3 doubles team of Alice Breaker and Charity Koller won 6-1, 6-2.
St. James 5, Redwood Valley 2: Alexis Brekken and Elizabeth Shores won 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 for the Eagles at No. 1 doubles.
Keyana Haler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for St. James, and Lily Ciske won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
Maple River 6, United South Central 1: Ally Mersman won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Eagles in their victory.
Macy Sohre got a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles for Maple River, and Tabitha Barkosky won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
USC’s Eva Hernandez got a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles.
Soccer
Mankato West girls 5, Northfield 1: Aubrey Makela finished with three goals and an assist for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference win.
Haley Hagen scored two goals for West, while Sydney Shain added two assists.
Romo Smith made 11 saves to get the win.
The Scarlets (6-1, 4-1 in Big Nine) play Mankato East Saturday at Caswell North.
Mankato East girls 9, Albert Lea 0: Jenna Starkey scored three goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine win.
Laina Peterson finished with two goals and an assist for East. Jillian Borgmeier, Taylor Schilling, Eva Starkey and Addy Lurken also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 21-1.
Mankato West boys 2, Northfield 0: Hunter Rigdon and Leo DeMars scored for the Scarlets in the Big Nine win.
Ryan Rooney and Herman Mattes got assists for West.
Volleyball
Waseca 3, St. James 0: Aliyah Taylor finished with 10 kills and 14 digs for the Bluejays in the Big South win.
Waseca won 25-18, 28-26, 25-10.
Cleveland 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Maggie Graupman led the Knights with five kills in the Valley Conference home loss.
Cleveland won 25-20, 25-9, 25-15.
Ella Thorson added 16 digs for LCWM.
The Knights (3-2, 0-1 in Valley) play Monday at Nicollet.
Tri-City United 3, Sibley East 0: Karcyn Dose finished with seven kills and nine digs in the Wolverines’ nonconference loss.
Scores were 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.
Elizabeth Sell had six digs and four kills for Sibley East, while Rachelle Wear added six kills and four blocks.
Cross Country
Norwood Young America meet: The Mankato West boys placed second in the 26-team meet.
The Scarlets’ Ephraim Staley won with a time 16:02, the sixth-fastest time in the meet’s 45-year history.
