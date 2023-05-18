MANKATO — Mankato East's David Reynolds and Brady Clarke won 6-3, 7-6 (3) at No. 3 doubles to highlight the Cougars' 5-2 win over Mankato West in the Section 2AA playoffs at the East courts.
East's Guillaume Bibbee won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
For West, Desmond Johnson won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Parker Keenan and Ian Kim won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Baseball
Maple River 9, Randolph 8: Maple River scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the Gopher Conference game at Randolph.
Caleb Thompson pitched two innings in relief to get the win. Bryce Piotter had two hits, and Aidan Sindelir's two-out, two-run single put the Eagles on top in the seventh.
Maple River (7-6, 5-4 in Gopher) plays a home game with Le Sueur-Henderson on Friday.
Springfield 5, Mankato Loyola 3: Anders Winch went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Crusaders in the nonconference loss at ISG Field.
Loyola (7-6) plays Friday at Sleepy Eye.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 9, Jackson County Central 6: Owen Mann had three RBIs to pace the Knights in a nonconference victory.
Andrew Lange had a hit and two RBIs, and Zack Wells had a single, double and three runs scored.
Lange was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs in five innings.
Softball
Mankato West 5, Owatonna 1: Brooklyn Geerdes pitched a complete game, allowing six hits with five strikeouts in the Big Nine Conference win.
Carlee Emery had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Lauren Raberge had two RBIs. Jillian Olsen had two hits and scored a run.
West is 15-3, 10-1 in the Big Nine.
Mountain Lake Area 7, Madelia 0: Abby Jacobs and Makalya Severson each had a hit for Madelia in a nonconference game at Searles.
Corban Tatro only allowed one earned run in a complete game.
Madelia (4-14) plays Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Friday at the Valley Showcase at Caswell Park.
Blooming Prairie 9, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8: Emma Woratschka and Hannah Bruns each drove in two runs for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference loss.
Emma Ready and Alayna Atherton each had one RBI.
WEM (8-7, 5-6) starts the Section 1A playoffs on Monday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 1, 5 innings: Becca Kuck gave up just one hit and no earned runs with 11 strikeouts in MVL's nonconference victory.
Lexi Meunier was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Kuck was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Sophie Dalueg had two hits and two RBIs, and Ashlyn Rodewald had three RBIs.
Nicollet 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1: Leah Bode went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Raiders in their victory.
Morgan Arndt finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Nicollet, while Sam Kettner went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Emma Drill allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win.
