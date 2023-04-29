The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East/Loyola won seven of eight singles matches to sweep a nonconference boys tennis doubleheader Saturday, defeating Farmington 6-1 and Hill-Murray 5-2 at the East courts.
Against Farmington, Madden Vanderwerf (6-0, 6-0), Quinn Kelly (6-0, 6-0), Adler Johnson (6-2, 6-3) and Brady Clarke (6-0, 6-3) each won singles matches.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kaleb Kim and Guillaume Bibbee won 6-0, 6-0, and the No. 3 team of Siale (Jace) Drescher-Tonga and Zach Asfaw won 6-3, 6-1.
Vanderwerf (6-2, 2-6, 6-2), Kelly (6-4, 6-3) and Kim (6-1, 6-2) won in singles against Hill-Murray. Bibbee and Johnson were 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 winners at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 team of Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland won 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
St. James Area 7, Stewartville 0: Xander Brown won 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 at No. 4 singles in the Saints’ nonconference victory.
Rylan Meyer won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Baseball
Red Wing sweeps East: Red Wing swept the Big Nine Conference doubleheader at home, winning 9-6 and 9-4.
In the first game, Red Wing scored six runs in the third inning, taking advantage of two errors.
Cael Willaert was 3 for 4 with a double, and Dylan Kopesky had two hits. Logan Swalve pitched four innings and got the loss.
In the second game, Alex Hennis was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.
Softball
Albert Lea tournament: Avery Voges pitched two shutouts as the Knights went 3-0 in the tournament.
Voges pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as LCWM defeated Red Wing 10-0 in five innings. Nettie Parsons, Grace Thorson and Avery Voges each had two hits.
Parsons pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the Knights’ 18-0 win over Rochester John Marshall in four innings.
Avery Voges had three hits, and Grace Thorson had two hits, including a home run. Ella Voges also hit a home run.
Voges allowed three hits in a 1-0 win over Rockford. She struck out 13. Olivia Harazin had the only RBI.
LCWM (9-0) takes on St. Clair/Loyola on Tuesday.
Caswell tournament: Madelia went 0-3 at the North Mankato tournament.
Madelia didn’t get a hit and lost 14-0 in five innings to Springfield and lost 13-9 to Cleveland and 9-8 to Maple River in 11 innings.
Corban Tatro had four hits and an RBI against the Clippers, while Ashlynn Sweet and Lauryn Grev each had two RBIs. Against Maple River, Kellie Koberoski had four hits and an RBI, and Grev drove in two runs.
Madelia (3-9) plays Tuesday against Cleveland at Madelia.
