NEW PRAGUE — Mankato East swept the doubles and defeated New Prague 6-1 in a nonconference boys tennis match Wednesday.
Guillaume Bibbee and Logan Talle won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Jackson Faust and Alex Morgan won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2. The No. 3 team of Adler Johnson and David Reynolds won 6-1, 6-3.
Madden Vanderhoof (6-0, 7-5), Quinn Kelly (6-2, 6-1) and Kaleb Kim (7-5, 6-1) each won singles matches.
Softball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0: Emma Woratschka was 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference home game.
Jenessa Baumgarten and Jordan Green each had an RBI. Gloria Cortez pitched a three-hitter with two strikeouts.
WEM (3-0, 3-0 in Gopher) plays United South Central on Thursday at Wells.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Hayfield 1: Sophie Stork gave up three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in the Panthers’ Gopher win.
Ava Kyllo had and RBI triple for NRHEG, and Bree Ihrke had a triple.
NRHEG (3-1, 2-1) plays Tuesday against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at New Richland.
Cleveland 10, Martin Count West 5: Cleveland hit three home runs in the Valley Conference win at home Tuesday.
Emily Kern was 3 for 3 with a two-run homer, and Laci Hollerich hit an inside-the-park homer. Grayce Kortuem hit a grand slam.
Kern pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Cleveland (3-4) plays at home Thursday against Madelia.
Track and field
Big Nine triangular: Lexi Karge won the high jump at 5-feet-2 and long jump at 16-3/4 as the Cougars won a Big Nine Conference girls triangular Tuesday at Faribault.
Avery Schuh took first in the 200-meter dash in 28.80 seconds, and Addison Peed won the 400 dash in 1:03.86. Lauren Henkels placed first in the 3,200 run in 11:57.09, as did Emmy Schulz in the 300 hurdles in 49.93.
The Cougars swept the relays. Kaylie Geraets, Cami Schuh, Ashlyn Hering, Avery Schuh took first in the 4x100 relay in 53.78, and Geraets, Natalie Heminover, Ellie Edberg and Avery Schuh were first in the 4x200 relay in 1:54.53.
Geraets. Edberg, Schulz and Ava Matejcek team up for the win in the 4x400 relay in 4:35.50. Peed, Matejcek, Taylor Turek and Madison Wolle won the 4x800 relay in 10:23.39.
The Cougars host Rochester Century and Northfield on Tuesday.
Blooming Prairie Invitational: Maple River won the boys meet with 577 points, followed by Blooming Prairie at 522, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland at 500, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 482, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 418, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at 404 and Medford at 388.
For Loyola/Cleveland, Soren Kelly won the 3,200 run in 11:08.22, and Gavin Selly took first in the 1,600 in 5:01.51.
The JWP girls also won with 761 points, followed by WEM at 533, NRHEG at 514, Medford at 491, Loyola/Cleveland at 401, Blooming Prairie at 341 and Maple River at 174.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Maddie Huiras won the 100 hurdles in 18.73 and 300 hurdles in 53.11. Huiras, Lauren Yenish, Maddie Cooney and Aryah Zuehlke won the 4x400 relay in 4:41.26.
