ROCHESTER — Mackenzie Schwiem had 18 kills and nine digs for the Mankato East volleyball team in a 3-2 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Scores were 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 19-17.
Lexi Karge finished with 12 kills and five blocks for the Cougars, and Halle Huber added 33 assists and 11 digs.
East (6-8, 4-4 in Big Nine) has a tournament Saturday at Rochester.
Madelia 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Brooke Lensing had 13 kills and served five aces in Madelia’s Valley Conference win at home.
Scores were 25-17, 25-22, 25-16.
Ashley Sorenson made 30 assists, and Dora Facundo served four aces.
Madelia (6-13-1, 3-3 in Valley) plays in the St. Clair tournament on Saturday.
United South Central 3, Triton 0: Melany Ehlert had 10 kills and 16 digs in the Rebels’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 nonconference victory.
Kyllah Curry and Kiera Schultz each had eight kills, and Molly Wegner had 27 assists and five ace serves.
USC (5-9) plays Saturday in the Nicollet Tournament.
St. Peter 3, Waseca 1: Kylee Horner made 14 kills as the Saints won 25-21, 25-5, 23-25, 25-20 in a Big South Conference match at home.
Abby Maloney had 10 kills. Grace Remmert had 24 assists, 15 digs and five service aces. McKenna Van Zee made 26 digs, and McKenzie Pettis had 19 digs.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Blooming Prairie 1: Hallie Schultz made 30 assists and served three aces to help the Panthers win the Gopher Conference match.
Scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.
Sophie Stork had 16 kills, and Erin Jacobson had 14 kills. Stork, Jacobson and Rhys Martin each served three aces.
Sidney Schultz had 15 digs.
NRHEG (11-5, 4-2) hosts Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 1: Olivia Harazin led the Knights with 10 kills in the Valley Conference home victory.
Scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.
Avery Voges added seven kills for the Knights, and Lauren Cooper had 38 digs
LCWM (6-9) plays Tuesday at Alden-Conger.
Alden-Conger 3, Cleveland 1: Ava Hahn finished with 10 kills and 14 digs for the Clippers in the Valley home loss.
Scores were 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.
Taylin Gosch finished with 27 assists, five kills and five blocks for the Clippers, and Grayce Kortuem added 12 kills. Emma Sweere had 25 digs.
Cleveland (14-6) plays Friday at Maple River.
Soccer
Mankato West girls 4, Owatonna 2: Annelise Winch scored three goals for the Scarlets in a Big Nine road win.
Julia Schumacher also scored for the Scarlets. Elise Rykhus and Aubrey Makela each had assists.
Shots on goal favored West 7-6. Anne Schill made five saves for the Scarlets.
West (9-3-1, 6-2-1 in Big Nine) plays Saturday at Byron.
Mankato West boys 3, Owatonna 0: Caspar Olseth finished with a goal and an assist for the Scarlets in the Big Nine home victory.
Kuony Chol and Hunter Rigdon also scored for West.
Shots on goal favored West 15-2, and Drew Smook got the shutout in goal.
West (11-2) will host Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 3, St. Peter 2: Derick Vivas Montoya scored twice for the Crusaders in a home victory.
Blake Altenburg also scored for the Crusaders, and Parker Jensen made nine saves in the victory.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia plays Tuesday at Waseca.
St. Peter 4, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0: The Crusaders fell at St. Peter.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia will host Waseca Tuesday.
Girls swimming
Mankato West 94, Rochester Mayo 92: Lucy Vogt and Sophia Leonard each won three events to help the Scarlets win the Big Nine Conference dual at Minnesota State.
Vogt won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.10, and Sophia Leonard took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.34.
Sophia Leonard and Vogt joined with Catherine Bittner and Ella Lee to place first in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.65. Sophia Leonard, Vogt, Annika Younge and Olivia Leonard teamed up for a first-place finish in 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.22.
Olivia Leonard won the 200 individual medley in 2:17.56, and Jenna Sikel placed first in diving with 185.60 points.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Ines Arechaga Torralba, Lydia Krautkremer, Olivia Koeneman and Younge took first in 3:54.09.
Mankato East/Loyola 96, Austin 84: The Cougars started the Big Nine meet by winning the 200 medley relay, defeating Austin at the East pool.
Madison Bomstad, Bryn Ashland, Avery Schuh and Cami Schuh took first in 2:03.45.
Ashland also won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.96, and Avery Schuh took first in the 50 freestyle in 25.34.
Addison Witte won the 200 individual medley in 2:34.34, and Jayne Satre finished first in 1:07.93. Parker Beavens was first in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.60, and Emma Born was the winner in the 500 freestyle in 6:07.28.
Witte, Tiana Huynh, Cami Schuh and Satre placed first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.98.
Girls tennis
Sibley East 7, United South Central 0: Chloe Reyes and Jenane Mendoza each claimed a three-set victory in the Wolverines’ victory.
Reyes won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Mendoza won 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5.
Waseca 6, Tri-City United 1: Nicola DeJager and Miranda Breck won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles as the Bluejays won the home match.
Addie Pfeifer won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
