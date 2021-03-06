MANKATO — Mankato East won by fall in four of the last five matches to defeat Mankato West 41-26 in a Big Nine Conference wrestling dual Saturday at the West gym.
East’s Spencer Ruedy (145), Cael Willaert (170), Brian Thilges (182), Nate Drumm (195) and Rieley Fleming (285) each won by fall, while Jackson Buboltz (113), Elliott Betz (132) and Ben Glogowski (138) each won by decision.
For West, Caden Truebenbach (106), Ryder McMichael (152) and Gannon Rosenfeld (220) all won by fall. Shafer Ehmke (120), Brody Koberoski (126) and Damian Riewe (160) each scored a decision.
West also defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 58-22.
Maple River 50, Cannon Falls 28: Noah Ziegler (160) and Cooper Ochsendorf (170) each had a first-period fall as the Eagles won the nonconference match.
Isaac Sowers (132) and Thayne Decker (220) each won a major decision.
Cannon Falls 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 26: Jack Cahill (160) won by fall for WEM/JWP in the nonconference dual.
Kurtis Crosby (182) won by decision.
Boys basketball
Rochester Century 59, Mankato West 54: The Scarlets led by 5 with four minutes to play but lost the nonconference game at Rochester. It was West’s third straight loss
Mekhi Collins led the Scarlets with 17 points, and Buom Jock scored 13. Mason Ellwein scored 10.
West (11-4) plays at Red Wing on Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, Rochester Defenders 51: Austin Hanel scored 20 points to help Immanuel Lutheran win the championship game of the Christian Athletic League tournament, which was held at Mankato.
Jaxon Libby added 19 points for Immanuel Lutheran.
Maple River 72, Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 36: Maple River outscored the Jaguars 40-6 in the second half of a nonconference game at Mapleton.
Will Sellers hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points. Zach Herrmann had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Lucas Doering had 11 points and six rebounds. Mason Schirmer had 11 assists.
Andy Heckman scored 18 for the Jaguars.
Maple River (14-1) plays at Medford on Monday.
Edgerton 54, Madelia 53: Edgerton made a corner jumper at the buzzer to win the nonconference home game.
Madelia led 29-14 at halftime.
Ja’Sean Glover led Madelia with 25 points, and Ramiro Zamora had seven rebounds.
Madelia (4-11) hosts Immanuel Lutheran on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40: Zack Wells scored 15 points, and Drew Dahl scored 14 as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.
Jamis Ulman had 13 points, followed by Ethan Anderson at 12 and Miles Flack at 10.
LCWM outscored the Knights 35-9 in the second half.
St. Croix Lutheran 77, St. Peter 36: Ethan Grant scored eight points for the Saints in the nonconference home loss.
Owen Bushaw led St. Croix Lutheran with 24 points.
The Saints (6-9) play Monday at St. James.
Girls basketball
Valley Christian 59, Immanuel Lutheran 43: Aubree Kranz had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals, but Immanuel Lutheran lost in the third-place game of the Christian Athletic League tournament at Immanuel Lutheran.
Amber Casto added 10 points and five rebounds.
South Metro Homeschool won the tournament, defeating Rochester Area Homeschool in the championship game.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 3, Winona 0: Nick Lundberg and Brady Hatkin each scored in the final two minutes of the second period for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference win at All Seasons Arena.
Owen Essay scored at 15:00 of the third to ice the game for West.
Shots on goal favored the Scarlets 34-8. Caleb Cross got the shutout.
West plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
Mankato East/Loyola girls 5, Albert Lea 2: Kenzie Keller and Kaylee Eykyn each scored two goals as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference game at Albert Lea.
Brielle Newton scored the Cougars’ other goal. The Cougars had 47 shots on goal. Hailey Baker was the winning goaltender.
East/Loyola faces Mankato West at 8 p.m. Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Swimming
Big Nine meet: Brandon Whitney had four top-five finishes to help Mankato West finish fourth at the Big Nine meet, which wrapped up Friday at Rochester.
Northfield won with 413.5 points. West scored 229.5, one spot ahead of Mankato East/Loyola at 222.
Whitney took fourth in the 100 freestyle in 50.55 and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.79. He joined Jason Taylor, Ethan Bartell and Carson Deichman to finish third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.90), and Charlie Simpson, Ethan Bartell, Deichman and Whitney placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.24).
Simpson finished second in the 50 freestyle in 22.43.
East/Loyola’s Dave Wedzina took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.98 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.75. Jordan Hogue, Elliot Bartell and Logan Gustafson joined Wedzina to place fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.94.
Cole Javens placed third in diving with 257.20 points.
Nick Brauer, Elliot Bartell, Isaac Luethmers and Jack Slunecka finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.40, and Slunecka, Hogue, Brauer and Gustafson placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:31.28.
East/Loyola and West compete in the Section 1A meet Wednesday and Thursday.
