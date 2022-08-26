The Free Press
MANKATO — Destiny Reasner had six kills and nine digs as Mankato East opened the season with a 3-1 loss to Austin in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Friday at the East gym.
Scores were 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-7.
Halle Huber had 10 assists, and Lynsey Magaard made 17 digs. Ava Boerboom had seven blocks.
East plays at Red Wing on Tuesday.
New Ulm Cathedral 3, Madelia 0: Ashley Sorenson had 14 assists and nine digs in Madelia’s nonconference loss at home.
Scores were 25-23, 25-19, 25-15.
Sorenson also made 14 assists, and Brooke Lensing had five kills.
Madelia play Mountain Lake Area on Monday at Comfrey.
Tennis
St. Peter 5, Mankato West 2: The No. 1 doubles team of Zetta Haugen and Macy Weller won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the nonconference victory at the West courts.
Rhyan Holmgren won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 3 singles as St. Peter swept the singles matches.
West’s victories came at No. 2 doubles, where Riley Lowe and Delaney Giesen won 6-4, 6-3, and No. 3 doubles, where Mariana Gioffre and Violette LeBoutillier won 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
Maple River 7, Tri-City United 0: Ally Mersman won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in the Eagles victory.
The closest doubles match came at No. 2, where Claire Langworthy and Tabitha Barkosky won 6-3, 6-2.
Holy Family Catholic 6, Le Sueur-Henderson 1: Chloe Brandt was the only winner for the Giants in the match at Le Sueur.
Brandt won the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Waseca sweeps: Sarah Robbins and Cece Huttemeier each won two singles matches as the Bluejays defeated Jordan 4-3 and Farmington 5-2 in a nonconference triangular at Waseca.
The No. 3 doubles team of Paige Dufault and Lauren Drexler also won twice.
Waseca (4-0) will host Faribault and Stewartville on Saturday.
