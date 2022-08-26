The Free Press

MANKATO — Destiny Reasner had six kills and nine digs as Mankato East opened the season with a 3-1 loss to Austin in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Friday at the East gym.

Scores were 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-7.

Halle Huber had 10 assists, and Lynsey Magaard made 17 digs. Ava Boerboom had seven blocks.

East plays at Red Wing on Tuesday.

New Ulm Cathedral 3, Madelia 0: Ashley Sorenson had 14 assists and nine digs in Madelia’s nonconference loss at home.

Scores were 25-23, 25-19, 25-15.

Sorenson also made 14 assists, and Brooke Lensing had five kills.

Madelia play Mountain Lake Area on Monday at Comfrey.

Tennis

St. Peter 5, Mankato West 2: The No. 1 doubles team of Zetta Haugen and Macy Weller won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the nonconference victory at the West courts.

Rhyan Holmgren won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 3 singles as St. Peter swept the singles matches.

West’s victories came at No. 2 doubles, where Riley Lowe and Delaney Giesen won 6-4, 6-3, and No. 3 doubles, where Mariana Gioffre and Violette LeBoutillier won 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Maple River 7, Tri-City United 0: Ally Mersman won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in the Eagles victory.

The closest doubles match came at No. 2, where Claire Langworthy and Tabitha Barkosky won 6-3, 6-2.

Holy Family Catholic 6, Le Sueur-Henderson 1: Chloe Brandt was the only winner for the Giants in the match at Le Sueur.

Brandt won the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

Waseca sweeps: Sarah Robbins and Cece Huttemeier each won two singles matches as the Bluejays defeated Jordan 4-3 and Farmington 5-2 in a nonconference triangular at Waseca.

The No. 3 doubles team of Paige Dufault and Lauren Drexler also won twice.

Waseca (4-0) will host Faribault and Stewartville on Saturday.

