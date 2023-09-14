The Free Press
MANKATO — Carlie Wendinger made 10 kills in Mankato East’s 3-1 loss to Rochester Century in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match at the East gym Thursday.
Scores were 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22.
Destiny Reasner made 26 digs, and Ellie Edberg and Jenna Uldrych each had five kills.
East is 2-3, 2-2 in Big Nine matches.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Claire Bohlen had 12 kills, and Alayna Atherton added 10 kills in the 25-21, 25-9, 25-19 Gopher Conference win at Waterville.
Ashlyn Pelant made 16 assists, and Grace Baker served five aces. Addison Condon made 21 digs.
WEM (4-4, 2-1 in Gopher) plays at Cannon Falls on Friday.
Waseca 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Siri Kuhns made 27 assists in Waseca’s 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 nonconference road win.
Aliyah Taylor made 10 kills for the Bluejays.
Kerigan Brau had 25 assists, and Ava Munsen made 12 kills and three blocks for MVL.
Martin County West 3, Madelia 0: Ashlynn Sweet made eight kills in Madelia’s Valley Conference road loss.
Ashley Sorenson had 19 assists.
Madelia (5-4-1, 0-2 in Valley) plays at Maple River on Monday.
Randolph 3, United South Central 2: Kiera Schultz had 11 kills and three blocks in the 25-19, 14-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-6 loss at Wells.
Kendal Harpestad had eight kills, and Madison Passer and Jaelyn Stangler each had seven kills. Eleny Korn made 29 assists.
USC (1-5, 0-3 in Gopher) plays at Triton on Tuesday.
Cleveland 3, Nicollet 0: Greta Hahn had 22 assists in the Clippers’ Valley Conference win at home.
Scores were 25-5, 25-13, 25-8.
Laci Hollerich made eight kills, one more than Ava Hahn.
Cleveland (11-0, 3-0 in Valley) plays at Sibley East on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Rochester John Marshall 4, Mankato East 3: Sam Williams won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference loss at Rochester.
The No. 2 doubles team of Addie Wassman and Brynja Flitter won 6-2, 6-2, and Ashlyn Leddy and Sydney Cusick won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Fairmont 5, New Ulm 2: New Ulm got singles victories at the top of the lineup in a Big South Conference loss at home.
Karlee Prahl won 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Lydia King won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
Blue Earth Area 5, Waseca 2: Addison Armstrong won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles in the Bucs’ Bg South win at Waseca.
For Waseca, Addie Pfeifer won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Paige Dufault and Vivian Mader won 6-3, 6-3.
Waseca (5-9) plays at Owatonna on Monday.
St. James Area 7, Worthington 0: The Saints gave up just two points in seven matches in a Big South meet.
Keyana Haler, Allison Bluedorn and Lily Ciske each won their singles match 6-0, 6-0.
Swimming and diving
Mankato East 94, Austin 88: The Cougars won all three relays to claim a Big Nine Conference win at Austin.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Kelsey Andresen, Sophie Steindl, Avery Schuh and Emma Born took first in 2:02.74. The 200 freestyle relay team of Born, Brittan Hoffman, Cami Schuh and Avery Schuh had a winning time of 1:46.01. Kamryn Hoffman, Tiana Huynh, Steindl and Cami Schuh took first in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.06.
Avery Schuh also took first in the 50 freestyle in 25.40, and Cami Schuh won the 100 butterfly in 1:09.12. Huynh won the 500 freestyle in 5:56.82, as did Kyla Stenzel in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.04.
Rochester Mayo 94, Mankato West 87: Olivia Leonard set four pool records in the Big Nine meet at Rochester.
Leonard won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.80 and 100 breaststroke in 1:10.85
Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:54.56, and Leonard joined with Lee, Kate Camp and Vogt to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:55.79.
Lee took first in the 50 freestyle in 25.83, and Kamryn Kitts won the diving with 151.70 points.
Cross country
Waconia Invitational: Isaiah Anderson finished second in 16:01, and Mankato East finished second in the 10-team meet, held at Crown College.
Luke Scholtes placed fourth in 16:21, with Audi Thom in 11th at 16:48, Evan MacLean in 13th in 17:04 and Dayton Clobes in 14th at 17:06.
Bloomington Jefferson won with 33, and East was runner-up at 44.
Soccer
Owatonna 2, Mankato East boys 1: Owatonna scored with about 10 minutes to play to grab a Big Nine Conference win at home.
East’s goal came in the first half by Ethan Stenzel, with an assist from Dailan Bangu.
Owen Quist made 10 saves. East had 15 shots.
East (4-3-1) plays Mankato West on Saturday at Caswell North.
