The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Leo DeMars and Ryan Rooney each scored two goals as Mankato West defeated Faribault 5-1 in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Saturday at Caswell North.
Yuri Goncalves had the other goal for West, which led 3-0 at halftime. DeMars also had two assists, while Rooney and Hunter Rigdon each had one.
Eric Smook made four saves.
Mankato East boys 5, Red Wing 0: Yahya Ali Abdulla scored twice in the second half as the Cougars posted the Big Nine shutout at Red Wing.
Salman Ali, Chris Swanson and Dailan Bangu also scored goals. Ethan Stenzel, Carson Stenzel and Bangu each had an assist.
Owen Quist made three saves.
East (3-2-1) play at home against Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Mankato West girls 1, Jordan 0: Molly Miller scored in the 30th minute, assisted by Haley Hagen, as the Scarlets picked up a nonconference road win.
Anne Schill was the net for 60 minutes and made two saves, and Romo Smith made one save in the final 20 minutes. It’s the fifth suthout for West in six games.
West (5-1) plays at Northfield on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Shakopee tournament: Mankato West went 1-3 at the Shakopee Tournament, defeating Rochester Mayo 25-23, 25-17.
The Scarlets lost to Southwest Christian (25-20, 25-13), Forest Lake (25-27, 25-13, 25-17) and Willmar (25-22, 25-16).
West (5-3) plays at St. Peter on Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown tournament: Alayna Atherton had 27 kills as the Bucs went 2-2 in the home tournament.
Ashlyn Pelant had 47 assists, and Liza Baker had 40 assists. Addison Condon had 26 kills, and Claire Bohlen delivered 20 kills.
Condon also had 35 digs, and Bohlen had 32 digs.
Girls tennis
Waseca triangular: Waseca won a pair of nonconference matches, defeating Le Sueur-Henderson 6-1 and Mankato West 4-2.
Sarah Haley, Takya Schoenrock, Maddy Benson and Addie Pfeifer each went 2-0 in singles matches for the Bluejays.
West’s No. 1 doubles team of Payton Douglas and Renn Corley won 6-3, 6-1, and Ava James and Monir McCabe won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles. The No. 2 doubles match was stopped by rain.
Waseca (5-7) will host Fairmont on Tuesday.
East gets swept: Sam Williams won twice at No. 1 singles but the Cougars lost 5-2 to Owatonna and 4-3 to Red Wing.
Ashlyn Rigdon and Hannah Westman won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles against Owatonna. In the Red Wing match, Addie Wassman and Sydney Cusick won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Brynja Flitter and Ashlyn Leddy won 7-6 (5), 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Girls swimming
Prior Lake Invitational: Olivia Leonard won two individual events to help Mankato West finish fourth in the five-team meet with 307 points. Waconia took first at 450. St. Peter scored 206 and took fifth.
Leonard won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:15.05 and 100 breaststroke in 1:09.75. She also swam with Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt on the winning 200 medley relay in 1:54.01.
Vogt also won the 50 freestyle in 25.34 and took second in the 100 freestyle in 57.27. Bittner took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.66.
For St. Peter, Hannah Denzer took first in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.23 and 500 freestyle in 5:27.63.
Laura Klatt was runner-up in diving with 378.20 points.
Fridley Invitational: Avery Schuh and Emma Born each won two events as Mankato East won the four-team meet.
Schuh won the 50 freestyle in 25.71 and 100 butterfly in 1:05.48. Born took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:51.62 and 100 backstroke in 1:08.30.
Tiana Huynh, Sophie Steindl, Avery Schuh and Cami Schuh won the 200 medley relay in 2:03.24.
Steindl, Brittan Hoffman, Kamryn Hoffman and Cami Schuh took first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.17, and Macy Birkholz, Kamryn Hoffman, Kelsey Anderson and Born won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:14.79.
Cami Schuh also won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.03. Brittan Hoffman placed first in the 200 freestyle in 2:16.43, and Clare Braswell won the diving with 161.85 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.