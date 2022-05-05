The Free Press
MANKATO — Landon Metcalfe and Kyle Bridger each had three RBIs as Mankato East defeated Owatonna 11-8 in a Big Nine Conference baseball game Thursday at Wolverton Field.
Jacob Eggert had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Hunter Milow and Dylan Kopesky each had two hits.
Matthew Werk pitched five innings for the win, allowing three earned runs with seven strikeouts.
East (6-3, 2-3 in Big Nine) hosts Northfield on Friday.
Mankato West 6, Red Wing 0: Louis Magers allowed only one hit in 6 innings, with 13 strikeouts, as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at Red Wing.
Magers was also 3 for 4, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs. Ryan Haley went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, and Jace Liebl had two hits and an RBI.
West (10-0, 8-0 in Big Nine) plays Saturday against Marshall at Wolverton Field.
Mankato Loyola 10, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 5: Jaxon Libby struck out nine over six innings in the Crusaders’ Valley Conference win at ISG Field.
Lawson Godfrey was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Mason Stoffel hit a home run and scored three times. Jake Eichers had two RBIs, and Christian Theuninck was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Loyola (5-3) plays at Mountain Lake Area on Friday.
Madelia 10, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 5: Dylan Grev and Jed Altenburg each had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as Madelia won the Valley championship with the victory.
Jordan Koberoski and Christopher Florez each added an RBI. Grev pitched 6 1/3 innings to get the win.
Zach Wells had four hits and two RBIs for LCWM.
Madelia (7-2, 6-1 in Valley) plays Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Friday.
Randolph 14, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Jonny Daschner got a hit for the Bulldogs in the loss.
JWP plays Thursday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Softball
Mankato West 12, Red Wing 0: Lauryn Douglas pitched a one-hitter as the Scarlets won a Big Nine game at the West field.
Douglas and Abbi Stierlen each had two hits and scored two runs, and Stierlen had four RBIs.
West (13-0, 9-0 in Big Nine) plays at Rosemount on Saturday.
Owatonna 7, Mankato East 2: Haley Petzel went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Cougars in the Big Nine road loss.
The Cougars (6-4, 5-2) host New Ulm Friday.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 7, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Emma Woratschka had the only hit for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Gloria Cortez took the loss, pitching five innings.
WEM (4-3, 3-3) plays in a triangular at Randolph on Saturday.
Maple River 7, Medford 4: Claire McGregor and Madison Ward each had two hits and an RBI in the Eagles’ Gopher win.
Krystal Ulrich had two RBIs, and Annabelle Birr was the winning pitcher.
Maple River (4-7, 3-4) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4, Randolph 3: Lilli Cahill had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to a Gopher victory.
Brielle Dessner was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Ellah Oliver had an RBI. Vanessa TerBeest was the winning pitcher, striking out nine.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1: Brenlee Knudson had two hits and two RBIs as the Panthers won the Gopher game at Kenyon.
Ava Kyllo had two hits and scored two runs, and Sophie Stork allowed five hits with six strikeouts.
NRHEG (6-1, 5-1) plays at Caswell Park this weekend, facing Glencoe-Silver Lake and Sauk Centre on Friday and St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday.
St. Peter 12, Waseca 0, 6 innings: Maya Pettis pitched a no-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts in a Big South Conference game.
Dani Johnson was 4 for 5 with a triple, home run and four RBIs. Kayla Moline was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and McKenna Van Zee and Lilly Ruffin both had two hits and an RBI.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart sweeps Minnesota Valley Lutheran: Becca Kuck hit a three-run homer for the Chargers in the Tomahawk Conference doubleheader, which BLHS won 7-3 and 5-4.
In the opener, Kuck had a hit and two RBIs, and Grace Rich had three hits.
Nicollet 11, Madelia 1: Olivia Whitmore went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders in the Valley home win.
Morgan Arndt went 3 for 4 for the Raiders, and Madi Klingerman finished 2 for 3.
For Madelia, Alicia Lugo finished 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Boys tennis
Mankato East 7, Albert Lea 0: Ethan Young won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, helping the Cougars to a Big Nine shutout at Albert Lea.
The Cougars won each match in straight sets, with Adler Johnson winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
East (7-3) plays at Hutchinson on Friday.
Mankato West 6, Faribault 1: Brian Lewis won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Big Nine victory.
Desmond Johnson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. West’s doubles teams lost just two points in three matches.
St. James Area 4, Pipestone Area 3: Payton Brown and Vince Brown won 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 at No. 1 doubles to help the Saints win a Big South match.
Andrei Rivera (6-0, 6-0) and Dylan Reid (6-2, 6-0) also added singles wins for the Saints.
Worthington 4, Waseca 3: Tyler Jellum won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for his first victory of the season in Waseca’s Big South loss at home.
Otto Schoenrock won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Supalla and Victor Feeley won 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Waseca (3-5) will host Stewartville and Winona Cotter on Saturday.
Lacrosse
Mankato girls 13, Rochester John Marshall 1: Alaina Spaude scored three goals in Mankato’s Big Nine win at Dakota Meadows.
Annelise Winch, Grace Whitney and Jana Johnson each scored two goals, while Elise Rykhus, Jess Eykyn, Zoe Weir and Maya Englehorn each scored one goal.
Eykyn and Elliott Austin combined for four saves.
Mankato (5-2) plays at Northfield on Tuesday.
Track and field
Cougar relays: The Mankato East boys track and field team won the eight-team meet with a score of 212.
East’s 4x800-meter relay of Nick Brauer, Audi Thom, Evan MacLean and Jackson Henkels won at 8:35.1.
The Cougars distance medley (1200-400-800-1600) team of Audi Thom, Mac Rohlk, Edward Nguyen and Isaiah Anderson also won (11:24.11), as did the 300m hurdles group of Puolrah Gong, Bol Bayak, Eric, Richards and Will Swanson.
The Cougars host the true-team section meet Tuesday.
Dick Norman Invitational: The Mankato West boys won two relays and finished fifth in the 8-team meet at Rochester Mayo.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Blake Kirby, Peyton Goettlicher, Jalen Smith and Jack Raverty took first in 44.38. The same foursome won the 4x200 relay in 1:31.14.
West competes in the Section 3AAA True Team meet Tuesday at Lakeville South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.