MANKATO — Paige Turek scored two goals as Mankato East defeated Delano 6-2 in a nonconference girls soccer match Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Julia Fischer and Jena Starkey each had a goal and assist. Taylor Schilling and Ella Huettl also scored goals for East.
Izzy Schott made 10 saves.
East plays at Austin on Thursday.
Mankato West girls 4, New Prague 1: Aubrey Makela, Molly Miller, Olivia Downs and Sydney Shain each had a goal and assist in the Scarlets’ nonconference win at Caswell North.
West outshot New Prague 11-2. Anne Schill made one save.
West (3-0, 2-0 in Big Nine) plays at Northfield on Thursday.
Southwest Christian 4, Mankato East boys 2: Jammi Ogalla and Sergio Hernandez-Cano each scored for the Cougars in the nonconference loss at Chaska.
Southwest Christian is the top-ranked team in Class A.
The Cougars host Austin on Thursday.
New Prague 2, West boys 1: Hunter Rigdon scored in the 56th minute, but the Scarlets lost the nonconference road game.
Ryan Rooney assisted on the West goal. Eric Smook made seven saves.
Marshall 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 0 girls: The Crusaders lost the nonconference match at the Loyola field.
No details were available.
Marshall 2, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 1: Olman Pastor scored the lone goal for the Crusaders in the nonconference road loss.
Marshall scored on a free kick with 29 second remaining in the game to get the win.
The Crusaders play Thursday at Fairmont.
St. Peter girls 6, Worthington 0: Keira Friedrich had a goal and two assists as the Saints claimed a Big South Conference victory.
Grace Dlouhy had a goal and assist, and Adrianna Bixby, Angelica Guerra, Rachel Salfer and Paige Winklemann each scored a goal.
St. Peter plays Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia on Tuesday.
Tennis
Mankato East 6, Faribault 1: The Cougars swept the singles matches to win the Big Nine Conference meet at Faribault.
Sam Williams, Syd Jacobs, Tiegen Richards and Mylie Gleason each won their singles matches in straight sets.
The doubles teams of Hannah Westman and Ashlyn Rigdon and Maddie Riebel and Baylee Knott each won.
St. Peter 7, Redwood Valley 0: The Saints won all seven matches in straight sets to claim the Bog South Conference victory at home.
Annika Southworth, Maddie Kamm and Zetta Haugen didn’t allow a point.
St. Peter (8-0) plays at Worthington on Thursday.
Marshall 7, New Ulm 0: New Ulm’s No. 3 doubles team of Kate Frauenholtz and Karson Schmid lost 2-6, 7-5 , 10-8 in a Big South match.
New Ulm’s Peyton Kveno lost 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
Pipestone Area 6, Blue Earth Area 1: Liv Dutton scored the Bucs’ only victory in the Big South loss.
Dutton won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Survis and Carol Schrader lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.
Belle Plaine 7, Tri-City United 0: Claire Olson won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles in the Tigers’ Minnesota River Conference victory.
The closest doubles match came at No. 1, where Courtney Eppen and Josie Schmidt won 6-2, 6-4.
Sibley East 6, United South Central 1: Brylee Neubauer won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles in USC’s nonconference loss.
Sibley East’s Morgan Thoele won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Maple River 4, Le Sueur-Henderson 3: Maddie Ward, Macy Sohre and Kelsey Jaeger each won singles matches to help the Eagles prevail at Le Sueur.
Chloe Brandt and the doubles teams of Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway and Alice Breaker and Ava Becker each won three-set victories.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Winona 0: Ella Olson made 10 kills to lead the Scarlets to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 Big Nine Conference win at Winona.
Gabi Peterson had nine kills and nine digs, and Mylee Nuerhing made five kills. Trinity Jackson had 25 assists.
West (1-1) plays Red Wing at home on Thursday
Sleepy Eye 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Breaunna Mertz had nine kills, four blocks and five service aces in Sleepy Eye’s 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 nonconference victory.
Kadence Hesse had eight kills and four ace serves, and Brooke Arneson finished with 20 assists.
Belle Plaine 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Alayna Atherton made 11 kills in WEM’s nonconference loss.
Scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.
Ashlyn Pelant had 18 assists.
WEM (0-1) plays Tuesday at home against Cannon Falls.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, St. James Area 0: Dani Freyberg made 35 assists as the Knights won the nonconference match 25-22, 26-24, 25-16.
Liv Harazin made 12 kills, Lauren Cooper had 16 digs, and Ella Thorson served five aces.
Alli Malmgren led the Saints (0-2) with eight kills and 11 digs.
LCWM (1-0) hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Thursday.
New Ulm Cathedral 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Ava Munsen had six kills and four blocks in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference loss 25-14, 25-15, 25-15.
Kerigan Brau made 11 assists, and Ella Hunter had 11 digs.
MVL plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Emmy Remmert had 12 kills in the Saints’ Big South Conference victory.
Scores were 25-10, 25-16, 25-14.
Iris Elias made 27 assists.
Waseca 3, Fairmont 0: Siri Kuhns made 28 assists as Waseca won 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 in a Big South match at Waseca.
Aliyah Taylor and Riley Ruedy each had seven kills, and Chloe Wadd had six blocks.
