The Free Press
MANKATO — Kenzie Keller scored three goals, and Kylie Stude added two as Mankato East defeated Faribault 9-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer game Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Jenna Starkey, Paige Turek, Julia Fischer, Ella Huettl and Daevya Gagnon each scored a goal for the Cougars.
Ashley Fischer made one save. East had 20 shots on goal.
East (6-2) plays Waseca on Monday.
Mankato West girls 4, Rochester John Marshall 1: Annelise Winch and Elise Rykhus each had a goal and assist as the Scarlets won the Big Nine match at Dakota Meadows.
Julia Schumacher had a goal, and Ellie Schanbacher scored from near midfield. Aubrey Bahl had an assist.
Anne Schill and Macy Bauer combined for four saves. West had 11 shots on goal.
West (6-2-1) hosts St. Peter on Monday.
Rochester John Marshall 2, Mankato West 1: The Rockets scored twice in the second half to claim the Big Nine victory at Rochester.
A.J. Franke scored for West in the first half, assisted by Aadel Mahmoud.
West had a 10-8 advantage in shots. Drew Smook had six saves for the Scarlets.
West hosts Byron on Saturday.
Mankato East 2, Faribault 1: Omar Abdi and Anwar Ali Abdullah scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine road victory.
East hosts Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Cross country
Hutchinson Invitational: Isaiah Anderson took second at 17:28.8, helping the Mankato East boys finish second at the nine-team meet, held at Lake Marion.
Buffalo won the meet with 38 points, with East next at 56. Mankato West placed seventh at 155. James Dorado of Buffalo was the winner at 17:20.
Luke Scholtes finished ninth at 18:17.9 for East, while Edward Nguyen took 13th in 18:37.3, McCormick Rohlk was 15th in 18:38.8, and Evan MacLean placed 22nd at 18:55.2.
Luke Lumsden led West by placing 25th in 19:03.5, followed by Ethan Cox (29th, 19:19.4), Ian Kim (32nd 19:36.7), Owen Risto (39th, 19:58.8) and Tyler Kirchoff (48th, 20:24.9).
Waseca’s Isaac Feldkamp placed 14th in 18:38.4.
In the 11-team girls race, Marshall was the winner with 62 points. East placed second at 76, edging West by five points. Waseca finished fifth at 151.
Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson won in 19:08, with Waseca’s Ella Dufault in second at 20:09.1.
Lauren Henkels led East with a fourth-place finish in 20:33.4. Addison Peed took 10th in 21:33.4, one spot ahead of Ava Matejcek in 21:34.1. Emmy Schulz placed 19th in 22:38.5, and Eva Peters was 32nd in 23:23.9.
For West, Nicole Swanson placed ninth in 21:15.1. Lauren Dimler took 14th in 21:54.0, followed by Chloe Aanenson in 15th in 21:59.2, Andie Sanderson in 21st in 22:51.9, and Landree Quint in 22nd in 22:57.0.
Girls tennis
Rochester John Marshall 6, Mankato East/Loyola 1: Sydney Jacobs and Peyton Stevermer won the No. 1 doubles match 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 in the Big Nine match at Rochester.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ashlyn Leddy and Addie Wassman lost 7-5, 6-3.
St. James Area 7, Worthington 0: Maya Kulseth won 7-5, 2-6, 10-3 at No. 4 singles as the Saints won a Big South Conference match at Worthington.
The No. 2 doubles team of Alexis Brekken and Mykela Hanson won 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).
St. Peter 6, River Valley 1: Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm won 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles in the Saints’ victory at home.
Kali Erickson won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
Sibley East 4, Belle Plaine 3: Sibley East’s No. 3 doubles team of Morgan Haggenmiller and Alexis Kratzke won 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4 to help the Wolverines win a Minnesota River Conference match at Arlington.
All three of Belle Plaine’s victories came in three sets.
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, United South Central: Morgan Jones won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles to help the Giants win the MRC match at Le Sueur.
Darbi Dunning also won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Volleyball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown3, Randolph 0: Riley Sammon made 12 kills as the Bucs won 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 in a Gopher Conference match.
Josie Volkman had 29 digs, and Jordan Green had 18 assists.
WEM (5-3, 3-0 in Gopher) plays Monday at home against Le Sueur-Henderson.
Norwood Young America 3, Sibley East 0: Molly Krentz had eight kills, and Morgan Halquist added seven in Sibley East’s Minnesota River Conference loss at Arlington.
Scores were 25-16, 25-21, 29-27.
Ellie Kreft had 12 assists, and Adeline Williams added 10 assists.
Sibley East (2-4, 0-2) plays Saturday at the Maple River Showcase.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Martin County West 0: Gillian Hanson made 11 kills as the Knights won 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 in a Valley Conference road game.
Lilli Graupman added eight kills, and Lauren Cooper made 29 digs.
LCWM (2-7, 1-1 in Valley) plays at home against Madelia on Tuesday.
Cleveland 3, St. Clair 0: Emily Kern had 15 kills and 21 digs in the Clippers’ 25-20, 27-25, 25-18 win at St. Clair in a Valley match.
Grayce Kortuem added 10 kills, and Ava Hahn had eight kills and three service aces. Taylin Gosch made 33 assists. Savannah Meyer was 14 for 14 serving with three aces.
Cleveland (8-2, 2-0 in Valley) hosts Martin County West on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0: Lili Mohror had 13 kills and four blocks in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference road win.
Kaylee Hunter had 18 assists and 11 digs, and Sam Dalueg had 14 assists and 10 digs. Abbie Riederer made seven kills and 16 digs.
MVL (3-6) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
