The Free Press
MANKATO — Kenzie Keller and Ella Huettl each scored two goals as Mankato East defeated Rochester Mayo 4-2 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Huettl also had an assist, as did Kylie Stude and Sammy Prybylla.
East had 12 shots on goal. East goalkeeper Izzy Schott made six saves.
East (7-0) plays at Faribault on Thursday.
Mankato West girls 9, Faribault 0: Kate Hinz scored two goals and Stella Youell scored her first varsity goal in West’s Big Nine victory at Caswell North.
Haley Hagen, Aubrey Makela, Val Leonard, Kaitlyn Heller, Julia Schumacher and Sydney Shain also scored goals.
Bethany Robbins and Leia Rutz each had their first varsity assist.
Romo Smith made one save for her first varsity shutout.
West (5-2-1, 4-0-1 inn Big Nine) plays Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.
Mankato East boys 3, Rochester Mayo 1: The Cougars went on the road for a Big Nine voctory.
East hosts Faribault on Thursday.
New Ulm boys 4, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 2: Nils Quist scored three goals as the Eagles won the nonconference game at the Loyola field.
Jensen Gertz also scored for New Ulm. Goalkeeper Aaron Black made 10 saves.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 1, New Ulm 1: Lucy Richards score the goal for the Crusaders in the nonconference match at New Ulm.
Ava Davis had an assist. Paige Olinger stopped eight shots.
St. Peter girls 3, Waseca 0: Grace Dlouhy scored an unassisted goal in the Saints’ Big South Conference win.
Keira Friedrich and Paige Winklemann each had a goal, and Dlouhy and Sophia Homrighausen each had an assist.
St. Peter had 10 shots on goal, while Waseca had four.
St. Peter plays Thursday at Fairmont.
Girls tennis
Mankato East 4, Northfield 3: The Cougars prevailed in a pair of three-set matches to claim the Big Nine victory at Northfield.
Tiegen Richards won 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 at No. 3 singles, while the No. 3 doubles team of Maddy Riebel and Baylee Knott won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
East (10-3) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
St. Peter 7, Faribault 0: The Saints won all seven matches in straight sets for a nonconference home victory.
Maddie Kamm won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Amelia Hildebrandt and Macy Weller won 6-0, 6-0, as did the No. 2 team of Raina Roemhildt and Nora Whipps.
St. Peter (12-0) plays at River Valley on Thursday.
St. James Area 6, Redwood Valley 1: Allison Bluedorn and Alexis Brekken won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles in the Saints’ Big South Conference match at Redwood Falls.
Eva Romsdahl won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for St. James Area.
Belle Plaine 4, Sibley East 3: The No. 3 doubles team of Kamryn Stier and Claire Olson won 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in Belle Plaine’s Minnesota River Conference victory.
Morgan Haggenmiller claimed Sibley East’s only singles victory, winning 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 2 match.
Blue Earth Area 6, River Valley 1: Addison Armstrong won 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 1 singles on the Bucs’ nonconference victory.
Grace Hanson won 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) at No. 3 singles.
BEA plays at Waseca on Thursday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 4, United South Central 3: Chloe Brandt won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Giants to a nonconference victory at Wells.
USC’s No. 2 doubles team of Ivy O’Rourke and Juliana Clore won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Waseca 4, Fairmont 3: Cece Huttemeier won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to help Waseca win its first conference match in two seasons.
Waseca swept the singles, with Sarah Robbins (6-3, 6-4), Sarah Haley (6-3, 6-1) and Takya Schoenrock (6-2, 6-3) claiming victories.
Waseca (9-2) will host Blue Earth Area on Thursday,
Cross country
Norwood Young America Lions Invitational: Landree Quint finished third and Nicole Swansopn was fifth as Mankato West won with 64 points at the 21-team meet at Baylor Park.
Mound Westonka was second at 65.
Quint placed third in 20:01.7, and Swanson was fifth in 20:23.3. Chloe Aanenson took ninth in 20:51.8, with Hannah James in 12th at 21:11.3 and Ryleigh Quint in 35th in 22:24.4.
For Mankato Loyola/Cleveland, Molly Koester placed fourth in 23:10.56.
In the boys race, West finished second with 72 points, 40 points behind Belle Plaine.
Ephraim Staley placed seventh in 17:19.9, with teammate Ethan Cox in 12th in 17:33.5. Landon Dimler placed 15th in 17:45.2, Ian Kim was 18th in 17:50.2, and Ian Risto took 20th in 17:55.2.
Loyola/Cleveland placed fifth with 190 points. James Younge finished 23rd in 18:01.8, followed by Soren Kelly in 27th in 18:13.8, Sam Vetter in 31st in 18:20.8, Nathan Strobel in 47th in 18:50.2 and Chase Kijenski in 62nd in 19:35.5.
Volleyball
Belle Plaine 3, Mankato East 0: Destiny Reasner made eight kills and served three aces in the Cougars’ 25-22, 25-9, 25-15 nonconference loss at Belle Plaine.
Halle Huber made 11 assists for East (2-3, 2-2 in Big Nine).
New Prague 3, Mankato West 1: Brooklyn Geerdes served three aces and had 11 assists in the Scarlets’ nonconference road loss.
Scores were 25-21-, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22.
Adriah Gilbertson made seven kills, and Allison Banse had 14 digs.
West (2-7) plays at home Thursday against Rochester Century.
Alden-Conger 3, Mankato Loyola 0: The Knights won 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in a Valley Conference match at Fitzgerald gym.
Cleveland 3, Nicollet 0: Shannon Soost had three kills and three blocks for Nicollet in a 25-11, 25-8, 25-9 Valley Conference loss at home.
Ava Hahn had eight kills, and Greta Hahn made 19 assists for the Clippers.
Nicollet (1-3, 1-1) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday. Cleveland (7-3, 2-0) plays Tuesday at home against St. Clair.
St. Peter 3, New Ulm 2: Iris Elias made 40 assists and 18 digs as St. Peter won 26-24, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 in a Big South Conference match.
Emmy Remmert made 17 kills and 17 digs. Kylee Horner had 10 kills, 19 digs and four ace serves, and Rylie Rubischko had 21 digs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Hayfield 1: The Bucs won the Gopher Conference match 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18.
WEM (3-4, 2-0 in Gopher) plays at Randolph on Thursday.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: Brynn Biedscheid made five kills as the Giants lost 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 in a nonconference match.
Alivia Drent made 13 assists.
Madelia 3, Martin County West 2: Ashlynn Sweet and Brooke Lensing each had 11 kills as Madelia won 15-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-6 in a Valley Conference match.
Ashley Sorenson made 38 assists. Sweet served seven aces.
Madelia (5-5) play at Alden-Conger on Thursday.
Medford 3, United South Central 1: Eleny Korn had 28 assists in the Rebels’ Gopher Conference loss.
Scores were 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14.
Kendal Harpestad had 10 kills, while Kiera Schultz made nine kills and Kyllah Curry had eight kills.
