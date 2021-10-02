MANKATO — Landon Metcalfe made four saves as Mankato East defeated New Ulm 3-0 in a nonconference boys soccer match Saturday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Anwar Ali Abdullah, Sergio Hernandez-Cano and Mohamed Yusuf each scored a goal, and Bol Bayak had an assist.
The Cougars (9-4-1) play at Owatonna on Tuesday.
Mankato West boys 5, Kasson-Mantorville 0: Leo Demars and Caspar Olseth each had two goals and an assists in the Scarlets' nonconference win at Caswell North.
Joey Decko added a goal and assist.
West had a 24-4 advantage in shots, with Drew Smook and Blake Como combining for the shutout.
West (12-2) plays at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Mankato West girls 1, Byron 1: Kate Hinz scored the lone goal for the Scarlets in a nonconference road draw.
Shots on goal favored Byron 6-5. Romo Smith and Macy Bauer each made three saves for West.
The Scarlets (9-3-2) host Rochester Century in their annual cancer awareness game Tuesday night at Caswell North.
Mankato East girls 5, New Ulm 0: Ellua Huettl had two goals and two assists as the Cougars grabbed a nonconference win at New Ulm.
Sophia Barnacle, Kylie Stude and Paige Turek also scored. Izzy Schott made two saves.
East (12-2) plays Owatonna on Tuesday.
Football
Martin County West 20, New Ulm Cathedral 0: Levi Jakes carried nine times for 51 yards for the Greyhounds in the road loss.
Jakes also finished with 12 tackles and an interception. Thomas Finstad was in on 11 tackles, and Eric Furth carried 11 times for 58 yards.
The Greyhounds (2-3) host Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Friday.
Volleyball
St. Clair tournament: Madelia won a pair of matches, defeating Blue Earth Area 25-18, 14-2, 15-8 and Mountain Lake Area 18-25, 25-21, 17-15.
In five matches, Ashley Sorenson collected 88 assists and 11 service aces, while Brooke Lensing made 25 kills. Ashlynn Sweet had eight blocks, and Dora Facundo had 20 digs.
Madelia (9-15-1) plays Tuesday against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman at Truman.
Tri-City United tournament: Cleveland tied for third, defeating Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Fairmont and losing to Glencoe-Silver Lake and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Emily Kern had 28 kills and six blocks, and Taylin Gosch had 75 assists and 17 digs. Ava Hahn had 23 kills and served eight aces, and Emma Sweere made 52 digs.
Cleveland (17-8) plays at Madelia on Thursday.
Nicollet tournament: The Raiders defeated Springfield 25-19, 25-20 in the semifinals and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 25-12, 16-25, 15-8 to win the championship.
In five matches, Marah Hulke had 16 kills and 46 assists, Olivia Whitmore had 21 kills. Brooklyn Bode made seven blocks, and Brook Gohr served 19 aces.
