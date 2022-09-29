The Free Press
MANKATO — Kenzie Keller and Taylor Schilling each scored four goals as Mankato East defeated New Ulm 12-0 in a nonconference girls soccer match Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Jenna Starkey had two goals, and Kylie Stude and Ava Tibodeau each scored one. Ella Huettl made four assists.
East had a 29-2 advantage on shots.
East (13-0) plays at New Prague on Monday.
Mankato East boys 2, New Ulm 0: Trace Wrage and Sam Thom scored for East in the nonconference win at New Ulm.
Dailan Bangu and Yahya Ali Abdulla each had an assist. Owen Quist made five saves.
Mankato West 1, Owatonna 0: Sydney Shain scored in the 68th minute as West won the Big Nine match at Caswell North.
Stella Youell had her first career assist. Anne Schill made nine saves for her first full game shutout.
West (8-3-1, 6-1-1) plays Saturday at home against Albert Lea in the Cancer Awareness Game.
St. Peter girls 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 1: Adrianna Bixby and Grace Dlouhy each had a goal and assist as the Saints won the Loyola field.
Paige Winkelmann also scored a goal, and Natalie Petersen had an assist.
Fernanda Espeda scored for the Crusaders.
St. Peter plays at Marshall on Saturday.
Girls tennis
Mankato West 5, Rochester Century 2: Riley Lowe won 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles to help the Scarlets secure the Big Nine victory at the West courts.
West’s Payton Douglas (6-1, 6-3), McKenna Schreiber (6-1, 6-0) and Emily Kodet (6-3, 6-2) also won singles matches.
The No. 2 doubles team of Julia Ulman and Delaney Giesen won 6-4, 7-5.
West finished second in the Big Nine with a 10-1 record.
Belle Plaine 6, New Ulm 1: The Tigers swept the doubles matches to win the nonconference match at New Ulm.
Courtney Eppen and Josie Schmidt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
New Ulm’s victory came at No. 4 singles, where Joci Pettersen won 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Waseca 4, Owatonna 3: Cece Huttemier wo the No. 2 singles match in three sets to help Waseca win the nonconference match.
It was Waseca’s first win against Owatonna since 2012.
Waseca (14-3) begins section play on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 6, Worthington 1: Addison Armstrong won a three-set victory at No. 1 singles to lead the Bucs to a Big South Conference win.
Armstrong won 5-7, 6-2, 10-6. The No. 1 doubles team of Carol Schrader and Ashlyn Klinkner won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Volleyball
Albert Lea 3, Mankato West 2: Adriah Gilbertson had 15 kills, and Gabi Peterson added 12 kills in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at Albert Lea.
Scores were 27-25, 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 16-14.
Brooklyn Geerdes had 19 assists, and Trinity Jackson made 18 assists.
West (7-12) hosts Belle Plaine on Monday.
Madelia 3, Nicollet 0: Ashley Sorenson made 26 assists as Madelia won 27-25, 25-13, 25-22 in a Valley Conference match on the road.
Brooke Lensing led Madelia with 17 kills, and Ashlynn Sweet served three aces.
Shannon Soost had 12 kills for Nicollet, and Brooklyn Bode made nine kills. Emma Drill had 11 assists and served two aces.
Nicollet (2-11, 1-4) plays Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Monday. Madelia (9-10, 3-2) plays in the St. Clair tournament Saturday.
Triton 3, United South Central 0: Eleny Korn had 16 assists in the Rebels’ 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 Gopher Conference loss at Wells.
Kiera Schultz had six kills and three blocks, and Kendal Harpestad had 12 digs and served three aces.
USC (3-12, 0-6) plays in the Nicollet tournament Saturday.
Wabasso 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Kerigan Brau had 15 assists and 12 digs in the Chargers’ 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 loss in a Tomahawk Conference match.
Ava Munsen had nine kills and one block.
MVL (2-17, 0-5) hosts Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Tuesday.
Gils swimming
Mankato East 90, Rochester John Marshall 88: The Cougars won a pair of relays to claim the Big Nine victory at the East pool.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bryn Ashland, Jayne Satre, Cami Schuh and Avery Schuh took first in 1:47.23. In the 400 freestyle relay, Ashland, Emma Born, Tiana Huynh and Addison Witte took first in 4:05.54.
Ashland won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.29, as did Avery Schuh in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.75. Satre took first in the 100 freestyle in 58.11, and Born won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.76.
Marah Dauk won the diving with 192.85 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.