MANKATO — Kylinn Stangl went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Mankato East softball team in a 15-0 Big Nine Conference win over Austin at Thomas Park on Tuesday.
Stangl also got the win in the circle, striking out 10 over five shutout innings.
The Cougars’ Peyton Stevermer went 4 for 4 with a triple and six RBIs.
East (5-3, 5-1 in Big Nine) host Maple Grove on Wednesday.
Mankato West 17, Rochester Century 0: Brooklyn Geerdes and Abbi Stierlen combined on a perfect game in the Scarlets’ Big Nine road win.
Lani Schoper had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Stierlen had two hits and three RBIs. Lauryn Douglas, Lauren Raberge, Carlee Emery and Lydia Banse each had two hits.
West plays at Albert Lea on Wednesday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 1, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0, 8 innings: Sydney Schultz had the game-winning RBI in the Panthers’ Gopher Conference win at New Richland.
Sophie Stork pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts for NRHEG. Ava Kyllo had two hits.
WEM’s Gloria Cortez allowed only five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
WEM (4-2, 3-2) plays Thursday at home against Faribault Bethlehem Academy. NRHEG (5-1, 4-1) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 14, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 0, 5 innings: Avery Voges and Nettie Parsons combined on a no-hitter in the Knights’ Valley Conference victory.
Ella Voges had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and two RBIs.
Martin County West sweeps: Martin County West got a pair of Valley Conference road wins, defeating Madelia 15-5 and 10-5.
The Blackhawks’ Abby Jacobs and Emma Coil each finished with four hits on the day, while Malia Schwanke had three hits and two RBIs.
Madelia plays Thursday at Nicollet.
Nicollet 15, Cleveland 0, 4 innings: Marah Hulke had three hits and three RBIs, and Hayley Selby hit a two-run homer in the Valley game at Nicollet.
Selby pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Nicollet 10, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0, 5 innings: Marah Hulke pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Raiders posted their fourth straight shutout.
Hulke also had a home run and three RBIs, and Hayley Selby had three RBIs. Samantha Kettner had a home run and two RBIs.
Baseball
Mankato East 10, Austin 0, 5 innings: Nicholas Werk pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven in a Big Nine road win.
Hunter Milow was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Landon Metcalfe had two hits and scored two runs. Riston Wojcik had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
East (5-3) plays Thursday at home against Owatonna.
Martin County West 2, Mankato Loyola 1: Zach Anderson pitched a three-hitter as the Mavericks won a Valley Conference game.
Jake Sizer allowed four hits with nine strikeouts for the Crusaders.
Loyola hosts Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday at ISG Field.
Madelia 17, Nicollet 0, 5 innings: Kaden Johnson had three hits and six RBIs in the Blackhawks’ Valley win.
Dylan Grev added three hits and three RBIs, and Jed Altenburg had two hits and two RBIs.
Madelia (6-2, 5-1) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
Cleveland 15, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Colin Krenik pitched a one-hitter as the Clippers claimed a Valley win.
Gabe Sullivan, Tanyon Hoheisel and Kaleb Timlin all went 3 for 3.
Tennis
St. Peter 6, Blue Earth Area 1: Ezekiel Ribar won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 4 singles in the Saints’ Big South Conference win.
The No. 1 doubles team of Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz won 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-4.
Nick Frundt had BEA’s only win, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
New Ulm 6, Waseca 1: Thomas Schwartz won 6-7 (5), 6-1, 10-7 at No. 2 singles in New Ulm’s Big South Conference home win.
Waseca’s only victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Victor Feeley and Hunter Supalla won 6-4, 6-2.
Luverne 5, St. James Area 2: Adan Rodriguez and Devon Olson won 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-6 at No. 2 doubles for the Saints in a Big South loss.
The No. 3 doubles team of Christian Pineda and Dylan Reid won 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-6.
Golf
Albert Lea 315, Rochester Century 317, Mankato East boys 351: Carter Dean shot 80 and placed seventh in a Big Nine triangular at Rochester.
Aiden Prochaska and Isaac Brennan both shot 86 for East.
Minnesota River girls triangular: Le Sueur-Henderson shot 214 to win the meet at Shadowbrooke.
Tri-City United was runner-up at 242, with Belle Plaine at 250.
Individual scores were not available.
Mankato West boys 352, Austin 355: West’s Julian Bhardwaj was the medalist with an 84 in the Big Nine dual at Austin.
Landon Pedersen shot 85, and Alex Olenius shot 89 for the Scarlets.
West plays Friday against St. Peter and Buffalo at Mankato Golf Club.
Track and field
Red Wing boys triangular: Trenton Fontaine and Jack Raverty were double-winner for the Scarlets in the Big Nine triangular.
Fontaine won the shot put at 41-feet-4 and discus at 126-0. Raverty took first in the high jump at 5-10 and the 300-meter hurdles.
Ethan Johnston, Peyton Goettlicher, Jalen Smith and Raverty won the 4x100 relay.
Riley Johnson took first in the pole vault at 9-6. Luke Lumsden (1,600 run), Goettlicher (200 dash) and Owen Risto (800 run) also won.
Mankato East girls triangular: Lexi Karge won the high jump at 5-2 and triple jump at 34-8 as the Cougars won a Big Nine triangular at Wolverton Field.
East scored 83 points, followed by Northfield at 58 and Rochester Mayo at 50.
Avery Schuh won the 100 dash in 13.65, and Addie Peed took first in the 400 dash in 1:03.14. Laura Thavin won the 300 hurdles in 52.54, as did Emmy Schulz in the 800 run in 2:229.53.
In the 4x800 relay, Paige Turek, Madison Wolle, Megan Friedrichs and Lauren Henkels took first in 10:10.30. The 4x100 relay team of Kaylie Geraets, Rylie Hansen, Ashlyn Hering and Cami Schuh took first in 52.34.
The Cougars host the 29th annual Cougar Relays on Thursday.
