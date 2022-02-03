The Free Press
MANKATO — Lexi Karge had 15 points and seven rebounds to help Mankato East defeat Northfield 57-44 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Thursday at the East gym.
Peyton Stevermer had 12 points and seven assists, Mackenzie Schweim had 12 points and six rebounds, and Macy Birkholz had 12 points and five rebounds.
East hosts Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Mankato West 59, Winona 24: Annika Younge had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Scarlets to a Big Nine win at the West gym.
Teresa Kiewiet had 18 points and six steals, and Lani Schoper had 13 points and three steals. Livi Downs added five points, seven rebounds and three assists.
West (14-4, 10-4) plays Saturday at Rochester Mayo.
Maple River 51, Sibley East 40: Claire McGregor had 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Eagles’ nonconference win at Mapleton.
Lexi Thomas added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Tegan Biron led Sibley East with 13 points, and Lauren Bauer and Morgan Halquist each scored 10 points.
Maple River (12-6) plays Friday at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 73, Madelia 26: Lauren Cooper scored 24 points to help the Knights win a nonconference road game.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, New Ulm Cathedral 37: Abbie Riederer had 21 points and six steals in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference win at New Ulm.
Kaylee Hunter scored 12 points, while Mia Johnson had five assists and Ella Schlei grabbed eight rebounds.
Jenna Hotovec led Cathedral with 21 points, and Madelyn Gillis scored 11 points.
MVL (16-4, 12-1) plays Monday at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41, Blooming Prairie 27: Claire Bohlen had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a Gopher Conference win at Blooming Prairie.
Riley Sammon added eight points and 10 rebounds, and Alayna Atherton had seven points and five rebounds.
WEM (11-7, 9-4) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 83, Northfield 56: B.J. Omot scored 25 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists as the Cougars won a Big Nine game on the road.
Puolrah Gong added 15 points and four assists.
East (8-5, 10-6) plays Saturday at home against Winona.
Mankato Loyola 63, Cleveland 34: Simon Morgan had 17 points and nine rebounds in the Crusaders’ Valley Conference win at Fitzgerald gym.
Lawson Godfrey scored 15 points, and Carter Zimmerman had 10 points and eight assists.
Loyola (14-4) plays Tuesday at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Martin County West 59, St. Clair 56: Zach Anderson scored 20 points as the Mavericks won the Valley game at St. Clair.
Derrick Zeldenrust led the Cyclones with 17 points, with Mason Ward scoring 12 and Brandon Meng adding 11 points.
St. Clair (13-6) plays Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 49, Madelia 48, OT: JaSean Glover had 33 points and 20 rebounds for Madelia in a Valley home game.
Blake Altenburg scored 10 points for Madelia.
Madelia (7-8) plays at Tri-City United on Monday.
New Ulm 67, Waseca 51: Charlie Osborne scored 23 points in the Eagles’ Big South Conference win at Waseca.
Colton Benson and Collin Horning each added 13 points.
Damarius Russell led Waseca with 17 points, and Shaun Hulscher scored 11.
Waseca (7-13) plays at home Saturday against Lake City.
Triton 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61, OT: Memphis James scored 25 points in the Bulldogs’ Gopher Conference loss.
Landon Dimler added 15 points, and Cole Schlueter scored 12.
JWP (10-7, 6-5) plays Tuesday at home against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36: Porter Peterson scored 22 points in the Panthers’ Gopher win at New Richland.
Tyrone Wilson had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jack Olson had 11 rebounds.
NRHEG (9-7) plays Hayfield on Friday.
Sibley East 61, Tri-City United 57: Zach Kettner scored 14 points for the Wolverines in a Minnesota River Conference victory.
Cole Bauer added 11 points, making 9 of 11 free throws, and Evan Brinkman scored 10 points.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 10, Rochester Century 1: Jessica Eykyn scored four goals as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
Ava Tibodeau scored two goals, and Kailey Newton, Brielle Newton, McKenzie Keller and Kalea Homich each scored one goal.
East had 50 shots on goal, while Anna Rader made 15 saves.
East plays at Rochester Mayo on Saturday.
Wrestling
Maple River/United South Central quadrangular: Ethan Evenson (145) won twice by fall as MRUSC defeated Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson 49-21 and Kenyon-Wanamingo 39-30 at Kenyon.
Wyatt Walters (106), Braxton Simon (120), Ethan Elvebak (126) and Cooper Ochsendorf (160) each won two matches.
Medford 56, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 24: Keegan Kuball won the 285-pound match with a second-period fall as the Grizzlies lost the Gopher Conference match.
