NORTH MANKATO — Izzy Schott made two saves as Mankato East defeated Red Wing 3-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Thursday at Caswell North.
Ella Huettl, Kenzie Keller and Jenna Starkey scored for East, and Keller had an assist.
East (1-0, 1-0 in Big Nine) plays at Winona on Saturday.
Mankato West girls 3, Winona 1: Julia Schumacher had a goal and assist as the Scarlets opened the season with a Big Nine win at Caswell North.
Sydney Shain and Sophia Post also scored for the Scarlets, and Kate Hinz, Aubrey Makela and Haley Hagen each had an assist.
Anne Schill and Romo Smith each had two saves.
West plays at Red Wing on Saturday.
Mankato West boys 2, Winona 2: Leo Demars and Augustus Nelson scored as the Scarlets opened the season with a Big Nine Conference road match.
Ryan Rooney and Parker Keenan each had an assist.
Eric Eckhart made eight saves. West had 12 shots on goal.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0, Worthington 0: The Crusaders had 20 shots on goal but the nonconference match ended with no goals at the Loyola field.
Southwest Minnesota Christian 3, New Ulm boys 1: Ben Brownfield scored the Eagles' goal in the nonconference match.
New Ulm's Ethan Goff made 15 saves.
St. Peter 1, Fairmont 0: Grace Dlouhy scored midway through the first half as the Saints won the Big South Conference match.
Adrianna Bixby assisted on the goal. St. Peter has 12 shots on goal.
Tennis
East sweeps: Sam Williams won twice at No. 1 singles as the Cougars defeated Winona 4-3 and Rochester Century 4-3 in Big Nine Conference matches at the East courts.
Against Winona, Tiegen Richards and Ashlyn Rigdon also won singles matches, and the Lauren Yenish and Peyton Stevermer won in three sets at No. 1 doubles.
Syd Jacobs won at No. 2 singles against Century, while the doubles teams of Hannah Westman and Rigdon and Maddie Riebel and Baylee Knott each won in three sets.
East (5-1) plays at Faribault on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 4, Redwood Valley 3: The Bucs won three of four singles matches to claim the Big South Conference win.
Addison Armstrong, Liv Dutton and Grace Hanson claimed singles victories, while the No. 3 doubles of McKinley Hanson and Brooklyn Rosenau won 6-2, 7-5.
Le Sueur-Henderson 5, United South Central 2: Hattie Tuck won a three-set victory at No. 3 singles in the Giants' nonconference win at Le Sueur.
USC's No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Bungum and Addison Mithum also won in three sets.
Volleyball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Jessa Westphal served seven aces to go with nine kills and five blocks in the Bulldogs' home win 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-11.
Aubrey Weedman had 16 assists, while Neveah Weimert had 14 assists. Isabelle Rider and Lilly Strauss each served three aces.
Swimming
New Prague 93, Mankato East/Loyola 91: Jayne Satre won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:44.98 as the Cougars opened the season with a nonconference dual on the road.
East/Loyola also won the 200 freestyle relay as Bryn Ashland, Tiana Huynh, Cami Schuh and Avery Schuh finished in 1:46.35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.