ALBERT LEA — Puolrah Gong made five receptions for 150 yards and four touchdowns as Mankato East defeated Albert Lea 58-0 in a Big Southeast District football game Friday.
Jacob Eggert completed 8 of 15 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns. Kaden Oachs had a 65-yard touchdown catch, and Diego Reyes rushed for two touchdowns.
Matthew Hickman made four tackles, including 3 tackles for loss.
East (5-1) plays its homecoming game Friday against Faribault.
St. Clair/Loyola 35, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: The Spartans limited WEM to minus-8 yards of offense in the win at Waterville.
Brandon Meng rushed for 121 yards on 11 carries, and Devin Embacher had 84 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Mason Ward, Thomas Loeffler and Jack Eichers each had a rushing touchdown.
Waseca 38, New Ulm 6: Waseca gained 444 yards of offense in the homecoming victory.
Christian Rodriguez rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Ollie O’Brien had two rushing touchdowns. Isaac Potter had three receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Dekruif had a rushing touchdown.
Jack Nelson led the defense with 10 tackles.
Waseca (5-1) plays at Worthington on Friday.
Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 7: Landon Fox passed for 190 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles won on the road.
Fox completed 11 of 16 passes. Zach Herrmann had five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Boden Simon rushed for 85 yards and caught a touchdown. Tim Buckholtz added a rushing touchdown.
Cleveland 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6: Fisher Knish’s first-quarter touchdown and a two-point run by Carter Dylla was enough for the Clippers in the victory at Janesville.
Knish finished with 66 yards on 18 carries.
JWP’s touchdown came in the third quarter when Karson Lindsay passed 20 yards to Kelton Erler, but the two-point conversion failed. Lindsay was 11 of 27 for 163 yards, while Nolan Morsching made five receptions for 61 yards.
JWP plays United South Central on Thursday at Wells.
Jackson County Central 36, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Michael Matteson rushed for 69 yards and passed for 55 yards in the Knights’ loss.
Drew Dahl made five receptions for 50 yards.
JCC had 466 yards of offense.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 62, Madelia 14: Carter Forez scored on a 4-yard run in the Blackhawks’ nine-man loss.
Logan Slater scored the other Madelia touchdown on a 6-yard run.
Mayer Lutheran 49, United South Central 12: Nick Bushlack passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Rebels’ loss.
Taylor Conley made five receptions for 117 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, and Luke Pedersen had a touchdown reception.
