The Free Press
NEW ULM — The Mankato East wrestling team went 2-1 at New Ulm Tuesday, beating St. Clair/Mankato Loyola (54-21) and Maple River/United South Central (39-33).
The Cougars fell 48-25 to New Ulm Area.
Cael Willaert (3-0), Jackson Stensrud (2-0) and Ainsley Stubbs (2-0) each went undefeated for East.
Girls basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Nicollet 58: Ella Mullenbach scored 25 points for the Chargers in their victory.
Ella Hunter had 15 points for MVL, and Becca Kuck added 12 points.
For the Raiders, Leah Bode finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Brooklyn Bode scored 14.
Nicollet (2-1) will play Thursday at Mankato Loyola.
Maple River 49, Blooming Prairie 40: Claire McGregor scored 18 points for the Eagles in their Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Lexi Thomas added 15 points for the Eagles in the win.
Maple River (2-0) will host its winter showcase over the weekend.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 73, Madelia 52: Macy Mattson finished with 24 points for ACGE in a home victory.
Alyvia Newman finished with 19 points for ACGE, and Rachel Heskett scored 14.
Victoria Hemmingsen led Madelia with 24 points.
Boys basketball
Mankato Loyola 72, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 46: Simon Morgan finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders in a road win.
Quinn Kelly added 14 points for Loyola, and Jake Sizer finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Loyola (2-0) will host Nicollet Monday.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 82, Cleveland 46: Jack Brockmann led the Knights with 18 points in a win at Cleveland.
Jamis Ulman and Mason Anderson each had 13 points for LCWM.
Blake Lyons scored 15 points for the Clippers.
St. Clair 63, Nicollet 49: Caleb Mathiowetz led the Cyclones with 14 points in a Valley Conference win at Nicollet.
Brandon Meng scored 12 for St. Clair, while Connor Whittet and Tanner Winkler each finished with 10 points.
For the Raiders, Connor Martens had 16 points.
Maple River 69, Blooming Prairie 51: Mason Schirmer finished with 24 points and eight steals for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference win.
Will Sellers and Hayden Niebuhr each finished with 13 points for Maple River. Niebuhr had 12 rebounds.
The Eagles (3-0) play Thursday at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Waseca 85, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 28: Damarius Russell led the Bluejays with 17 points in the road win.
Zach Hulscher added 15 points for Waseca, and Carson Ohnstad scored 14.
For the Bucs, Gavin Brown had 10 points.
Waseca (2-0) plays Friday at Fairmont.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 69, Madelia 50: Tony Zaleski finished with 23 points for the Blackhawks in the loss.
Eric Anderson added 21 points for Madelia.
The Blackhawks host Cleveland Tuesday.
Hockey
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Mankato East girls 1: Sydney Wang scored the lone goal for the Cougars in a nonconference loss at All Seasons Arena.
Shots on goal favored East 31-24.
