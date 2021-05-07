The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Madie Clarke pitched a three-hitter as Mankato East defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10-0 in five innings in a nonconference softball game Friday at Caswell Park.
Clarke walked one and struck out 10.
Peyton Stevermer was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Madi Mangulis added two hits, including an RBI double. Maddie Glogowski had two RBIs.
East (11-2) plays Winona Cotter on Saturday at Caswell Park.
Maple River 23, St. Clair/Loyola 11: The Eagles scored 20 unanswered runs in the nonconference game at St. Clair.
Jasmine Anderson was 4 for 6 with three RBIs, and Olivia Pfeffer was 3 for 6 with four RBIs. Claire McGregor had two hits. Julia Langworthy was the winning pitcher.
Maple River (5-6) hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 13, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2, 5 innings: Ellie Ready had three hits, including a triple, with four RBIs and three runs in the Bucs’ nonconference win at Janesville.
Addyson Taylor was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Lindsay Condon and Jordan Green each had an RBI. Autumn Taylor allowed two earned runs, walking one with two strikeouts.
Kiya Erler, Dani Gerdts, Hailie Wheelock and Izzy Rider each had a hit for JWP.
WEM (7-3) plays Lake City on Saturday at the Fillmore Central tournament.
Le Sueur-Henderson 11, Champlin Park 1: Chloe Brandt pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts in the Giants’ nonconference road win.
Rhyan Fritz had three hits and two RBIs, while Brandt and Olivia Fritz each had three hits and an RBI. Sam Wilbright had two doubles and two RBIs, and McKenna Borchardt was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
LSH (11-0) plays a doubleheader at Belle Plaine on Tuesday.
Baseball
Sibley East 5, Norwood Young America 4, 8 innings: Hunter Stearns had an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Wolverines claimed the Minnesota River Conference win at home.
Stearns was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and he pitched two innings in relief to get the win. Sam Ebert was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI, and Aaron Flieth had a hit and RBI.
Sibley East (11-4, 9-2 in Minnesota River) hosts Belle Plaine on Monday.
Cleveland 15, Mountain Lake Area 5: Alex McCabe was 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the Clippers’ nonconference victory.
Elijah Sullivan added a hit and RBI.
United South Central 18, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5, 5 innings: Ian Crawford had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Rebels to a nonconference win at Wells.
Mason Stevermer and Jackson Spizzirri each were 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Bryce Sonnek was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Blake Schroeder pitched four innings to get the win.
For JWP, Jack Morsching had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs, and Kelton Erler had two hits.
USC (5-4) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Saturday.
Golf
Mankato East Invitational: Jake Kanzenbach and Hayden Guillemette tied for fourth at 81, helping the East boys win the tournament at Le Sueur Country Club.
East shot 330 to edge Prior Lake by three strokes. Shakopee was third at 337, followed by New Prague at 341, Jordan at 345, New Ulm at 355, Maple River at 407 and Le Sueur-Henderson at 423.
Henry Geiger from New Prague was medalist with a 77.
For East, Carter Dean and Tristan Hansen both shot 84.
Tri-City United boys 387, Madelia 407, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet 428: TCU’s Adam Henze had the low round of 83 at the nonconference triangular at Madelia Golf Course.
Madelia’s Colin Wihlm was second at 85, and TCU’s Gabe Robinson shot 95.
In the girls meet, Allie Johnson of LCWMN was medalist at 108, one stroke better than Savannah Wyman of Madelia.
Northfield Invitational: Mankato West shot 300 to win the 11-team tournament at Northfield Golf Club on Thursday.
St. Peter took third at 320.
Northfield’s Nate Stephens shot 69 to claim the medalist, edging St. Peter’s Kendall Nicolai by one stroke.
West’s Leo Gellert took third at 71. Timothy Cain and Owen Bjork each shot 74, and Tyler Tosch shot 81.
West plays Monday at Red Wing.
