AUSTIN — Megan Geraets won three events to help Mankato East finish second at the Dean Bishop Invitational track meet Thursday.
Geraets won the 100-meter dash in 12.71 seconds, 400 dash in 1:00.70 and long jump at 17-feet-2 1/2, and she was second in the 200 dash in 27.63.
Rachel Clifford placed first in the discus at 107-1 and shot put at 32-4 3/4, and Lexi Karge took first in the high jump at 5-0.
Trinity Lindeman was runner-up in the triple jump at 34-3, and Lauren Henkels was third in the 3,200 run in 12:27.30.
The Cougars won the 4x800 relay in 10:23.08 and took third in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
The East boys finished fourth at the meet.
Andrew Johnson was the winner in the 1,600 run in 4:33.73 and 3,200 run in 9:51.02.
Medi Akwai placed first in the triple jump at 39-6.
Andy Bentson took second in the pole vault at 12-0, and the 4x800 relay team was third in 8:47.84.
Baseball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, United South Central 8: Evan Mann was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored as the Knights won a nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Mann also pitched the final four innings to get the win. Bryer Larson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Jack Brockmann had an RBI single and scored two runs.
LCWM (1-3) plays Tuesday against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman at Truman.
St. Clair 16, Mountain Lake Area 6, 6 innings: Logan Marzinske had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored to help the Cyclones win the nonconference game at home.
Brandon Miller had a hit, four RBIs and three runs, and Joe Nicolai was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
Alex Freitag allowed one earned run on one hit with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings to get the win.
St. Clair (2-0) plays at Sleepy Eye on Monday.
Sibley East 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3: Brody Serbus pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with 12 strikeouts, in the nonconference win at Gaylord.
Aaron Flieth was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Ian Templin was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Sibley East (4-0) plays at Belle Plaine on Monday.
Maple River 12, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 11: Lucas Doering hit a double and home run, collecting four RBIs, as Maple River won the Gopher Conference game.
Boden Simon was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out two in three scoreless innings. Max Nelson scored three runs.
Maple River (3-0) plays Thursday at United South Central.
Softball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 17, Martin County West 4, 6 innings: Jacie Schultz and Ella Voges each hit three-run homers to help the Knights claim a Valley Conference victory on the road.
Schultz and Avery Voges each pitched three innings, combining for 10 strikeouts. Only one run was earned.
LCWM (2-0) plays at St. James Area on Monday.
Lacrosse
Mound Westonka 18, Mankato girls 5: Gracie Bowman scored all five goals for Mankato in the season-opening nonconference match at Mound Westonka.
Brooke Morgan made 10 saves.
Mankato plays Monday against Owatonna at Dakota Meadows.
Mankato boys 13, New Prague 5: Freshmen Gage Schmidt and Aaron Kamm each scored two goals as Mankato defeated New Prague in the nonconference opener Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Eight different players scored for Mankato, six of whom were playing their first varsity game.
Schmidt also had two assists. Joe Burns had nine ground balls and was 9 of 11 on faceoffs.
Ben Davis played three quarters and made eight saves, and Nick Morgan finished and made three saves.
Mankato plays Monday at Owatonna.
Golf
Mankato West girls 410, New Ulm 448: Ally Grabianowski was the medalist with a 96, leading the Scarlets to a nonconference victory at North Links Golf Course.
New Ulm’s top scorer was Paige Jacobs with a 107.
West is scheduled to host a Big Nine Conference triangular with Northfield and Rochester Century on Monday at North Links.
Mankato West boys 327, New Ulm 351: Leo Gellert shot the low round of 74 as the Scarlets won the nonconference dual at Mankato Golf Club.
Tim Cain added an 85, followed by Julian Bhardwaj at 85 and Tyler Tosch at 88.
New Ulm’s Aiden Guggisberg shot 76.
West plays Monday against Northfield and Rochester Century at Eastwood Golf Course.
Springfield boys 194, Madelia 209, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 234: Maverick Winkelmann was the medalist at 38, leading Springfield to the triangular victory at Mayflower Golf Course.
Colin Wihlm had Madelia’s low score of 44. Ben Pearson shot 47 for MVL.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran girls 263, Madelia 304: Nadine Clobes shot the low score of 48 as MVL won the nonconference dual meet at Mayflower Golf Course.
Savannah Wyman had a 70 for Madelia.
