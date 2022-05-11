The Free Press
RED WING — Kylinn Stangl pitched a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts as Mankato East defeated Red Wing 6-0 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Wednesday.
Peyton Stevermer had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs. Sydney Jacobs had three hits, and Destiny Reasner and Hailey Petzel each had two RBIs.
East (11-4, 8-2 in Big Nine) hosts a tournament Friday and Saturday at Caswell Park. East plays Jordan at 5 p.m. Friday.
Other teams in the tournament are New Ulm, New Prague, Farmington, Winona Cotter, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Byron.
Golf
Mankato West girls 191, New Ulm 206: Anna Rudolf shot a 44 to lead the Scarlets to a nonconference victory at North Links Golf Course.
Other West players were Delaney Giesen at 47, Natalie Zarn at 50 and Jessica Lewandowski at 50.
New Ulm’s low score was 45 by Paige Dreckman.
West plays in a Big Nine Conference quadrangular on Monday at West.
New Ulm boys 377, Mankato West 378: Will Fassen of New Ulm shot an 81 to claim medalist honors in the nonconference dual match at Mankato Golf Club.
Finnley Brewer and Connor Yunkers each shot 93 for the Scarlets, and Carson Schmidt and Will Torbenson both shot 96.
West plays Tuesday against Mankato East, Red Wing and Winona at Mankato Golf Club.
